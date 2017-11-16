HOME   :  MUSIC DISCUSSION  :  MIXES & RADIO  :  PRODUCTION TIPS & TRACKS  :  EVENT LISTINGS
BANGFACE Weekender 2018
15-19 March @ Southport Holiday Park

Image

* 1st Acts Announced *

Modeselektor
Speedy J
Ben Sims
A Guy Called Gerald
The Upbeats
ISR Live - Lenny Dee / Unexist / Satronic / Malke
Dillinja
Luke Vibert
2 Unlimited
Current Value AV
Steve Davis & Kavus Torabi
Liquid
Phace
Original Sin
Paula Temple
Ansome
Slugabed
Hellfish
The DJ Producer
Le Bask
Floxytek
Ceephax Acid Crew
Rico Tubbs
Champion
Crystal Distortion
Somatic Responses
Gein
End.User
Phibes
Aries
Dolphin
The Teknoist
Jerome Hill
Deathmachine
Ruby My Dear
Squire of Gothos
Spongebob Squarewave
Jamie Bostron
Benton
Spinscott
Kanji Kinetic
RRRitalin
Mathlovsky
Miss Hysteria
Algorithmic
Fish
Sherry S
ASBO Disco
Hadean & Gash
Dave Skywalker
Demon Cabbage
Saint Acid &
The Bang Face Hard Crew
more acts & takeovers TBA

Line-up: http://www.bangface.com/events/weekender2018/lineup

* Chalet Tickets Now Live *
https://www.bangface.com/ebang/weekender2018
Available in groups of 2, 3, 4 & 6
(5, 7 & 8 person chalets already gone)
60 day deposit system / no booking fees with eBANG Direct


