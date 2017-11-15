HOME   :  MUSIC DISCUSSION  :  MIXES & RADIO  :  PRODUCTION TIPS & TRACKS  :  EVENT LISTINGS
hubie
PostPosted: Tue Nov 14, 2017 1:19 pm 
Joined: Mon Feb 27, 2006 6:24 pm
Posts: 43572
Location: 0121 do one, maximum bonners, etc
Hi all.

I’ve got an action-packed show in store for you this week.

As well as my usual selection of tasty beats, I’ve got a super special, exclusive guest mix by Lebrosk for your lovely ears. This mix is jam packed with quality bassy house, breaks and electro and it is absolutely banging. You’re gonna love it.

Hubie Sounds 135 – Tuesday 14th November @ 9pm GMT – live and direct on NSB Radio!

* For more details, check out HubieSounds.com

* Click here to visit NSB Radio

* Click here to tune in (it should play in your default media player)

* Click here to join us in the Chatroom

* And make sure you check out the Hubie Sounds Fanpage on Facebook and Follow Hubie Sounds on Twitter!

Hubie x

PS. For those of you outside the UK: we recently put our clocks back one hour to GMT, so please bear that time change in mind when tuning into NSB Radio. Cheers gang.

hubiesounds.com | hubie mixes | hubie gigs | hubiesounds archives
hubie
PostPosted: Wed Nov 15, 2017 1:42 pm 
Joined: Mon Feb 27, 2006 6:24 pm
Posts: 43572
Location: 0121 do one, maximum bonners, etc
Hi gang.

Big ups to those you who tuned into the show last night. And extra big ups to Lebrosk for such an awesome guest mix. I’ve had plenty of positive feedback for it so I’m glad so many of you enjoyed it too.

If you missed the show last night, or if you’d like to listen again, you can do so via the links below…

>> Stream HS135 via Mixcloud <<

>> Download HS135 <<

Here’s the tracklist…

Walker & Royce Ft. Sophiegrophy – My Own Thang
FISHER – Stop It
Ciszak & Bruno Furlan – Pants On Fire
Shiba San & Green Velvet – Fearless
Henrix & Celeda – The Underground (Raumakustik Remix)
Tiga – Mind Dimension 2

Lebrosk Guest Mix:

Lockah – BMX Bonus Beats
Benjamin Frolich – Spitting Image
Tom Shorterz – Don’t Stop
G.U.R.U. + Blinkie – Bdonk (Deejay Irie Acapella Intro Edit)
Kolombo & Sharam Jay – Nonstop! (Dakar & DJ Glen Remix)
Jesse Perez – Daddy
Detlef – JayDee
Denney Vs Mekon – What’s Going On
Lisbona Sisters – Sup Squirrelly
Riva Starr – The Wickedest Sound
Double 99 – Ripgroove (K & K Edit)
Walker & Royce Ft. Green Velvet – Rub Anotha Dub
Jacky – Blast
Go Freek – Tape Rock
Chris Lake – I Want You
Eli Brown – Tech This Out
Basement Jaxx – Jump N Shout (Erik Hagleton Remix)
Snøw x Dismantle Ft. Dread MC – Peace & Love
Stanton Warriors – Colima
Jus Now & Dismantle – Spotie
Doc Daneeka – Never Wanna Lose You
DJ Clouds – United Booty
Rory Lyons – Dumpster (Mooqee Beats Edit)
Avelino Ft. Stormzy & Skepta – Energy (Project 1 ‘OJ’ Mix)

Edwin Starr – Easin’ In

You can stream and download my previous shows via my Mixcloud and the NSB Radio archives.

And don’t forget to check out my brand new DJ mix, recorded exclusively for WeAreRebelBass.com

Also, make sure you check out my various social network mutterings and musings via the links below…

Twitter
Instagram
Facebook

Big ups everyone!

Hubie x

hubiesounds.com | hubie mixes | hubie gigs | hubiesounds archives
