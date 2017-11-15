Hi gang.
Big ups to those you who tuned into the show last night. And extra big ups to Lebrosk
for such an awesome guest mix. I’ve had plenty of positive feedback for it so I’m glad so many of you enjoyed it too.
If you missed the show last night, or if you’d like to listen again, you can do so via the links below…>> Stream HS135 via Mixcloud <<
>> Download HS135 <<
Here’s the tracklist…Walker & Royce Ft. Sophiegrophy – My Own Thang
FISHER – Stop It
Ciszak & Bruno Furlan – Pants On Fire
Shiba San & Green Velvet – Fearless
Henrix & Celeda – The Underground (Raumakustik Remix)
Tiga – Mind Dimension 2
Lebrosk Guest Mix:
Lockah – BMX Bonus Beats
Benjamin Frolich – Spitting Image
Tom Shorterz – Don’t Stop
G.U.R.U. + Blinkie – Bdonk (Deejay Irie Acapella Intro Edit)
Kolombo & Sharam Jay – Nonstop! (Dakar & DJ Glen Remix)
Jesse Perez – Daddy
Detlef – JayDee
Denney Vs Mekon – What’s Going On
Lisbona Sisters – Sup Squirrelly
Riva Starr – The Wickedest Sound
Double 99 – Ripgroove (K & K Edit)
Walker & Royce Ft. Green Velvet – Rub Anotha Dub
Jacky – Blast
Go Freek – Tape Rock
Chris Lake – I Want You
Eli Brown – Tech This Out
Basement Jaxx – Jump N Shout (Erik Hagleton Remix)
Snøw x Dismantle Ft. Dread MC – Peace & Love
Stanton Warriors – Colima
Jus Now & Dismantle – Spotie
Doc Daneeka – Never Wanna Lose You
DJ Clouds – United Booty
Rory Lyons – Dumpster (Mooqee Beats Edit)
Avelino Ft. Stormzy & Skepta – Energy (Project 1 ‘OJ’ Mix)
Edwin Starr – Easin’ In
You can stream and download my previous shows via my Mixcloud
and the NSB Radio archives
.
And don’t forget to check out my brand new DJ mix
, recorded exclusively for WeAreRebelBass.com
Also, make sure you check out my various social network mutterings and musings via the links below…TwitterInstagramFacebook
Big ups everyone!
Hubie x