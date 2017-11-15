Forum Veteran

Big ups to those you who tuned into the show last night. And extra big ups to Lebrosk for such an awesome guest mix. I’ve had plenty of positive feedback for it so I’m glad so many of you enjoyed it too.



If you missed the show last night, or if you’d like to listen again, you can do so via the links below…



>> Stream HS135 via Mixcloud <<



>> Download HS135 <<



Here’s the tracklist…



Walker & Royce Ft. Sophiegrophy – My Own Thang

FISHER – Stop It

Ciszak & Bruno Furlan – Pants On Fire

Shiba San & Green Velvet – Fearless

Henrix & Celeda – The Underground (Raumakustik Remix)

Tiga – Mind Dimension 2



Lebrosk Guest Mix:



Lockah – BMX Bonus Beats

Benjamin Frolich – Spitting Image

Tom Shorterz – Don’t Stop

G.U.R.U. + Blinkie – Bdonk (Deejay Irie Acapella Intro Edit)

Kolombo & Sharam Jay – Nonstop! (Dakar & DJ Glen Remix)

Jesse Perez – Daddy

Detlef – JayDee

Denney Vs Mekon – What’s Going On

Lisbona Sisters – Sup Squirrelly

Riva Starr – The Wickedest Sound

Double 99 – Ripgroove (K & K Edit)

Walker & Royce Ft. Green Velvet – Rub Anotha Dub

Jacky – Blast

Go Freek – Tape Rock

Chris Lake – I Want You

Eli Brown – Tech This Out

Basement Jaxx – Jump N Shout (Erik Hagleton Remix)

Snøw x Dismantle Ft. Dread MC – Peace & Love

Stanton Warriors – Colima

Jus Now & Dismantle – Spotie

Doc Daneeka – Never Wanna Lose You

DJ Clouds – United Booty

Rory Lyons – Dumpster (Mooqee Beats Edit)

Avelino Ft. Stormzy & Skepta – Energy (Project 1 ‘OJ’ Mix)



Edwin Starr – Easin’ In



Big ups everyone!



