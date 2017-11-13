Donald Bump's Re-Boot / Edit / Re-Rub of Defkline, Red Polo vs. Dustin Hulton - Cars That Go Boom ft. L Trimm. On This Re-Boot I cut up the track to make it a instrumental version, added a little extra percussion & the super sexy vocal from La Roux - In For The Kill. Tasty breaks with very powerful vocals on this 2017 Re-Boot.
