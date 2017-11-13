HOME   :  MUSIC DISCUSSION  :  MIXES & RADIO  :  PRODUCTION TIPS & TRACKS  :  EVENT LISTINGS
Donald Bump
PostPosted: Mon Nov 13, 2017 4:30 am 
Joined: Mon Jan 16, 2012 1:15 am
Posts: 32
Deekline - Cars For The Kill (Donald Bump Re-Boot) ft. La Roux


Link to track on SoundCloud
https://soundcloud.com/donald-bump/deek ... ft-la-roux

Donald Bump's Re-Boot / Edit / Re-Rub of Defkline, Red Polo vs. Dustin Hulton - Cars That Go Boom ft. L Trimm. On This Re-Boot I cut up the track to make it a instrumental version, added a little extra percussion & the super sexy vocal from La Roux - In For The Kill. Tasty breaks with very powerful vocals on this 2017 Re-Boot.

Cheers
DB

https://soundcloud.com/donald-bump
https://www.mixcloud.com/donaldbump7/
https://donaldbump.bandcamp.com/
https://www.facebook.com/donaldbumpmusic/
http://freshrotation.com/donaldbump


