Noob

Joined: Mon Jan 16, 2012 1:15 am

Posts: 32







Link to track on SoundCloud

https://soundcloud.com/donald-bump/deek ... ft-la-roux



Donald Bump's Re-Boot / Edit / Re-Rub of Defkline, Red Polo vs. Dustin Hulton - Cars That Go Boom ft. L Trimm. On This Re-Boot I cut up the track to make it a instrumental version, added a little extra percussion & the super sexy vocal from La Roux - In For The Kill. Tasty breaks with very powerful vocals on this 2017 Re-Boot.



Cheers

DB



https://soundcloud.com/donald-bump

https://www.mixcloud.com/donaldbump7/

https://donaldbump.bandcamp.com/

https://www.facebook.com/donaldbumpmusic/

http://freshrotation.com/donaldbump Deekline - Cars For The Kill (Donald Bump Re-Boot) ft. La RouxDonald Bump's Re-Boot / Edit / Re-Rub of Defkline, Red Polo vs. Dustin Hulton - Cars That Go Boom ft. L Trimm. On This Re-Boot I cut up the track to make it a instrumental version, added a little extra percussion & the super sexy vocal from La Roux - In For The Kill. Tasty breaks with very powerful vocals on this 2017 Re-Boot.CheersDB



