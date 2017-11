Noob

Link to track on SoundCloud

https://soundcloud.com/donald-bump/gold ... -re-gutter



Donald Bump's Re-Gutter of Gold Rush - Gutter Bass. Vocal's by E-40 & Danny Brown over top some very very very gutter Miami Bass. If you want to test a sound system this is the track for you. Keep it Gutter !!!!



Cheers !!!

DB



https://soundcloud.com/donald-bump

https://www.mixcloud.com/donaldbump7/

https://donaldbump.bandcamp.com/

https://www.facebook.com/donaldbumpmusic/

