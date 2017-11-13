HOME   :  MUSIC DISCUSSION  :  MIXES & RADIO  :  PRODUCTION TIPS & TRACKS  :  EVENT LISTINGS
It is currently Mon Nov 13, 2017 2:30 pm




OAP-Dub
PostPosted: Fri Nov 10, 2017 7:18 pm 
Offline
Forum Veteran
Forum Veteran
Joined: Tue Feb 03, 2004 3:22 pm
Posts: 5594
Location: In my pipe and slippers.
That time of the month for another Breaks with a Beard radio show. Dark and rolling for the most part this time.

https://www.mixcloud.com/paul-wright7/b ... -09112017/

Tracklist

1) Midfield General - Midfielding
2) Dat Bratz - Monster
3) Dot Allison - Substance
4) Chemical Brothers feat Ali Love - Do it Again
5) Timo Maas feat Kelis - Help Me
6) Rob Reng feat 9 Lives the Cat - Funk Down
7) Infusion - Better World (Freeland remix)
8) Janette Slack - Never Enough (Dogmatix remix)
9) Jim Shimmer - The Quad
10) Kemek the Dope Computer - Let Yourself Go
11) Diverted - Tholid
12) Drum Monkeys - Electro Ladyland
13) Christian J - Nightfighter (2007 remix)
14) Sound Alliance - All Out Life
15) Danny McMillan and DLP - Android Party
16) Robosapiens - What's Wrong
17) Dobbs - The Alchamist (Christian J remix)
18) Dopamine - System Error
19) Amb - Where R Ya? (Chris Carter remix)
20) J Hazen - 700ft (Chris Carter remix)
21) Future Funk Squad - Isolate (Beta remix)
22) T Power - Running (Blim remix)
23) Neo - Record Straight (Finecut Bodies remix)
24) Jay Cunning and Smithmonger - Never Stop
25) Superstyle Deluxe - We Funk

Post new topic Reply to topic  Page 1 of 1
