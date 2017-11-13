That time of the month for another Breaks with a Beard radio show. Dark and rolling for the most part this time.https://www.mixcloud.com/paul-wright7/b ... -09112017/
Tracklist
1) Midfield General - Midfielding
2) Dat Bratz - Monster
3) Dot Allison - Substance
4) Chemical Brothers feat Ali Love - Do it Again
5) Timo Maas feat Kelis - Help Me
6) Rob Reng feat 9 Lives the Cat - Funk Down
7) Infusion - Better World (Freeland remix)
Janette Slack - Never Enough (Dogmatix remix)
9) Jim Shimmer - The Quad
10) Kemek the Dope Computer - Let Yourself Go
11) Diverted - Tholid
12) Drum Monkeys - Electro Ladyland
13) Christian J - Nightfighter (2007 remix)
14) Sound Alliance - All Out Life
15) Danny McMillan and DLP - Android Party
16) Robosapiens - What's Wrong
17) Dobbs - The Alchamist (Christian J remix)
18) Dopamine - System Error
19) Amb - Where R Ya? (Chris Carter remix)
20) J Hazen - 700ft (Chris Carter remix)
21) Future Funk Squad - Isolate (Beta remix)
22) T Power - Running (Blim remix)
23) Neo - Record Straight (Finecut Bodies remix)
24) Jay Cunning and Smithmonger - Never Stop
25) Superstyle Deluxe - We Funk