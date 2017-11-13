Forum Veteran

https://www.mixcloud.com/paul-wright7/b ... -09112017/



Tracklist



1) Midfield General - Midfielding

2) Dat Bratz - Monster

3) Dot Allison - Substance

4) Chemical Brothers feat Ali Love - Do it Again

5) Timo Maas feat Kelis - Help Me

6) Rob Reng feat 9 Lives the Cat - Funk Down

7) Infusion - Better World (Freeland remix)

Janette Slack - Never Enough (Dogmatix remix)

9) Jim Shimmer - The Quad

10) Kemek the Dope Computer - Let Yourself Go

11) Diverted - Tholid

12) Drum Monkeys - Electro Ladyland

13) Christian J - Nightfighter (2007 remix)

14) Sound Alliance - All Out Life

15) Danny McMillan and DLP - Android Party

16) Robosapiens - What's Wrong

17) Dobbs - The Alchamist (Christian J remix)

18) Dopamine - System Error

19) Amb - Where R Ya? (Chris Carter remix)

20) J Hazen - 700ft (Chris Carter remix)

21) Future Funk Squad - Isolate (Beta remix)

22) T Power - Running (Blim remix)

23) Neo - Record Straight (Finecut Bodies remix)

24) Jay Cunning and Smithmonger - Never Stop

That time of the month for another Breaks with a Beard radio show. Dark and rolling for the most part this time.

