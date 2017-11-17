HOME   :  MUSIC DISCUSSION  :  MIXES & RADIO  :  PRODUCTION TIPS & TRACKS  :  EVENT LISTINGS
REGISTER  :  LOGIN  :  OFF TOPIC  :  NEW USERS  :  FORUM INFO
Go to NSB Radio - Online Breakbeat Radio Station
Go to NSB Radio - Online Breakbeat Radio Station
ON NOW :: 24x7 Live Shows-NSBRadio.co.uk. The worlds biggest breaks & breakbeat radio station - NSB Radio...
  192K STREAM Launch Radio in WinAMP Launch Radio in Windows Media Player Launch Radio in RealPlayer Launch Radio in iTunes Launch Web Player
SHOW TIMETABLE : CHAT ROOM : DOWNLOAD MP3 ARCHIVES
It is currently Fri Nov 17, 2017 4:00 am




Post new topic Reply to topic  Page 2 of 2
  [ 25 posts ]  Go to page Previous  1, 2
  Previous topic | Next topic 
Author Message
DJ Racist Haircut
 Post subject: Re: Breakbeat secrets
PostPosted: Tue Nov 14, 2017 8:47 pm 
Offline
Forum Veteran
Forum Veteran
User avatar

Joined: Fri Jun 16, 2006 9:41 pm
Posts: 12074
Location: Yer mum.
BK wrote the Honey Nut Loops jingle. FACT.

_________________
First time I hear your music it punch me in the face.

No need shitstaff, this may bulverse you.
Top
 Profile  
Reply with quote  
Protoplasym
 Post subject: Re: Breakbeat secrets
PostPosted: Wed Nov 15, 2017 2:40 am 
Offline
Regular Reader
Regular Reader
User avatar

Joined: Mon Jan 02, 2017 3:08 am
Posts: 136
General Midi is actually two people, but the guy that does all the actual Engineering doesn't care about receiving credit.

*old drama ftw* - (((shut it down)))


:woo:

_________________
https://soundcloud.com/protoplasym

https://www.youtube.com/user/nuskoolbreaksus
Top
 Profile  
Reply with quote  
TT_
 Post subject: Re: Breakbeat secrets
PostPosted: Thu Nov 16, 2017 2:43 am 
Offline
Forum Veteran
Forum Veteran
User avatar

Joined: Mon Dec 06, 2004 12:48 am
Posts: 18092
Location: synth
Meat Katie is actually a really good dj
Top
 Profile  
Reply with quote  
Watoo
 Post subject: Re: Breakbeat secrets
PostPosted: Thu Nov 16, 2017 10:06 am 
Offline
Forum Veteran
Forum Veteran
User avatar

Joined: Sat Aug 27, 2005 6:04 am
Posts: 9667
Location: Manchester
TT_ wrote:
Meat Katie is actually a really good dj


He's a great DJ - saw him recently actually blasting out some pretty decent techno. I'll never forget the set he played at Blend in Feb 2003 on my Birthday - first time I heard Emit/Collect well before it got smashed to pieces.

This mix is excellent:


_________________
Image
Top
 Profile  
Reply with quote  
shaman
 Post subject: Re: Breakbeat secrets
PostPosted: Thu Nov 16, 2017 11:35 pm 
Offline
Forum Veteran
Forum Veteran
User avatar

Joined: Thu Jul 17, 2003 11:25 pm
Posts: 37716
complete this well known phrase:

"breaks is ...... "

_________________
Look: http://entoptika.co.uk
Like: http://www.facebook.com/entoptika
Follow: http://twitter.com/entoptika
Flick: https://www.flickr.com/photos/entoptika
Buy: http://shop.entoptika.co.uk
Top
 Profile  
Reply with quote  
Display posts from previous:  Sort by  
Post new topic Reply to topic  Page 2 of 2
  [ 25 posts ]  Go to page Previous  1, 2

Board index » OFF TOPIC » OFF TOPIC

All times are UTC [ DST ]

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: Baidu [Spider], Google [Bot] and 40 guests

You cannot post new topics in this forum
You cannot reply to topics in this forum
You cannot edit your posts in this forum
You cannot delete your posts in this forum
You cannot post attachments in this forum

Jump to:  
Powered by iwtf.net & thetwopercent.co.uk