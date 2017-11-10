Here is my original post:



You are a geek. That is why you are here. Your silly little head is filled with tonnes of information that you do not need to know, and will probably never have the opportunity share. More importantly

you are a breakbeat geek. I am a breakbeat geek. Lets geek out together!



Please post your best breakbeat geek factoids that not many people will know.



BLIM and Rennie Pilgrem - 2 Freaks

This tune was originally released as a white label with a Moby vocal sample they couldn’t get clearance for. Instead they reworked it and got MC Chikaboo to do the vocal in for the full release - that’s usually the version you hear out however the original white label is far superior in my opinion. They later released it digitally as an Unreleased Dub.



Layo and Bushwacka - Let the Good Times Roll

There are 2 breakbeat versions of this which are significantly different. The original album version was released as a promo and I often hear this version played out - however the full 2 x LP release has a remastered and significantly beefed up version labelled (Breakbeat mix). The original promo release just doesn’t rock the floor in the same way but I suspect many DJs who have the promo have no idea.



Layo and Bushwacka - We Meet at Last

Our own Breakbeat gnome Tam(popo) played the guitar lick on this! I checked the credits and everything!

_________________

_________________



