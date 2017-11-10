HOME   :  MUSIC DISCUSSION  :  MIXES & RADIO  :  PRODUCTION TIPS & TRACKS  :  EVENT LISTINGS
REGISTER  :  LOGIN  :  OFF TOPIC  :  NEW USERS  :  FORUM INFO
Go to NSB Radio - Online Breakbeat Radio Station
Go to NSB Radio - Online Breakbeat Radio Station
ON NOW :: ...
  192K STREAM Launch Radio in WinAMP Launch Radio in Windows Media Player Launch Radio in RealPlayer Launch Radio in iTunes Launch Web Player
SHOW TIMETABLE : CHAT ROOM : DOWNLOAD MP3 ARCHIVES
It is currently Fri Nov 10, 2017 1:45 pm




Post new topic Reply to topic  Page 1 of 1
  [ 11 posts ] 
  Previous topic | Next topic 
Author Message
TT_
 Post subject: Breakbeat secrets
PostPosted: Thu Nov 09, 2017 3:55 pm 
Offline
Forum Veteran
Forum Veteran
User avatar

Joined: Mon Dec 06, 2004 12:48 am
Posts: 18085
Location: synth
Erm .........

Halp pls


Share on FacebookShare on Twitter
Top
 Profile  
Reply with quote  
Watoo
 Post subject: Re: Breakbeat secrets
PostPosted: Thu Nov 09, 2017 4:03 pm 
Offline
Forum Veteran
Forum Veteran
User avatar

Joined: Sat Aug 27, 2005 6:04 am
Posts: 9660
Location: Manchester
Precision Cuts - Xylophone
The vinyl release of this has an intro that is over 3 minutes long and I have no idea why. It's actually ridiculous. Honestly - I would rinse the tune otherwise.

_________________
Image
Top
 Profile  
Reply with quote  
Watoo
 Post subject: Re: Breakbeat secrets
PostPosted: Thu Nov 09, 2017 4:05 pm 
Offline
Forum Veteran
Forum Veteran
User avatar

Joined: Sat Aug 27, 2005 6:04 am
Posts: 9660
Location: Manchester
Meat Katie and Aquasky - Feathers
The vinyl of this is actually the wrong version - its the album mix as opposed to the club mix as they sent the wrong version to the printers.

_________________
Image
Top
 Profile  
Reply with quote  
Watoo
 Post subject: Re: Breakbeat secrets
PostPosted: Thu Nov 09, 2017 4:06 pm 
Offline
Forum Veteran
Forum Veteran
User avatar

Joined: Sat Aug 27, 2005 6:04 am
Posts: 9660
Location: Manchester
Dish the dirt on all the producers you've noshed off just to touch their synths.

_________________
Image
Top
 Profile  
Reply with quote  
Doomo
 Post subject: Re: Breakbeat secrets
PostPosted: Thu Nov 09, 2017 4:07 pm 
Offline
Forum Veteran
Forum Veteran
User avatar

Joined: Tue Jan 10, 2006 1:39 pm
Posts: 12134
Location: cuntford
Meat katie once selected a 4 4 template by mistake which everyone else thought was wicked and thus breaks became nothing but boom, paah, boom, paah and then died

_________________
Deep house with a pretty lush vocal. Its actually quite good 8)

Link to track on SoundCloud
Top
 Profile  
Reply with quote  
T.R.O.
 Post subject: Re: Breakbeat secrets
PostPosted: Thu Nov 09, 2017 4:36 pm 
Offline
Forum Veteran
Forum Veteran
User avatar

Joined: Mon Jun 20, 2005 11:31 am
Posts: 3329
Location: Berlin
This tune was made by Deejay Punk-Roc who was also Player One.


_________________
OUT NOW:
Journeyman & Barrcode - Feel The Rhythm (T.R.O. remix) [VIM Bronze]
T.R.O. - No Name [VIM Bronze]
DiGiTroLL - White Glove (T.R.O. remix) [VIM Bronze]
Dr. Schmidt - Dynamo (T.R.O. remix) [Maschinen Musik]

T.R.O. on Twitter, on Soundcloud
furioso-records.de, Furioso on Soundcloud
Image
Top
 Profile  
Reply with quote  
Watoo
 Post subject: Re: Breakbeat secrets
PostPosted: Thu Nov 09, 2017 5:45 pm 
Offline
Forum Veteran
Forum Veteran
User avatar

Joined: Sat Aug 27, 2005 6:04 am
Posts: 9660
Location: Manchester
T.R.O. wrote:
This tune was made by Deejay Punk-Roc who was also Player One.



Now THAT I didn't know.

_________________
Image
Top
 Profile  
Reply with quote  
T.R.O.
 Post subject: Re: Breakbeat secrets
PostPosted: Thu Nov 09, 2017 6:10 pm 
Offline
Forum Veteran
Forum Veteran
User avatar

Joined: Mon Jun 20, 2005 11:31 am
Posts: 3329
Location: Berlin
^ Sometimes I spend hours clicking through the artists' aliases on discogs. :lol: :facepalm:

_________________
OUT NOW:
Journeyman & Barrcode - Feel The Rhythm (T.R.O. remix) [VIM Bronze]
T.R.O. - No Name [VIM Bronze]
DiGiTroLL - White Glove (T.R.O. remix) [VIM Bronze]
Dr. Schmidt - Dynamo (T.R.O. remix) [Maschinen Musik]

T.R.O. on Twitter, on Soundcloud
furioso-records.de, Furioso on Soundcloud
Image
Top
 Profile  
Reply with quote  
Danny
 Post subject: Re: Breakbeat secrets
PostPosted: Fri Nov 10, 2017 11:17 am 
Offline
Forum Veteran
Forum Veteran
User avatar

Joined: Tue May 15, 2007 10:09 am
Posts: 5855
Location: the Netherlands
Watoo wrote:
Precision Cuts - Xylophone
The vinyl release of this has an intro that is over 3 minutes long and I have no idea why. It's actually ridiculous. Honestly - I would rinse the tune otherwise.


You also mentioned something about the 2 freaks white label? the original vocal being from someone else, but the dub version was later released with chickaboo lyrics?
I vaguely remember other stuff, I'll try to post more once/if I remember more clearly.

_________________
ImageImage
Top
 Profile  
Reply with quote  
Watoo
 Post subject: Re: Breakbeat secrets
PostPosted: Fri Nov 10, 2017 1:32 pm 
Offline
Forum Veteran
Forum Veteran
User avatar

Joined: Sat Aug 27, 2005 6:04 am
Posts: 9660
Location: Manchester
Here is my original post:

You are a geek. That is why you are here. Your silly little head is filled with tonnes of information that you do not need to know, and will probably never have the opportunity share. More importantly
you are a breakbeat geek. I am a breakbeat geek. Lets geek out together!

Please post your best breakbeat geek factoids that not many people will know.

BLIM and Rennie Pilgrem - 2 Freaks
This tune was originally released as a white label with a Moby vocal sample they couldn’t get clearance for. Instead they reworked it and got MC Chikaboo to do the vocal in for the full release - that’s usually the version you hear out however the original white label is far superior in my opinion. They later released it digitally as an Unreleased Dub.

Layo and Bushwacka - Let the Good Times Roll
There are 2 breakbeat versions of this which are significantly different. The original album version was released as a promo and I often hear this version played out - however the full 2 x LP release has a remastered and significantly beefed up version labelled (Breakbeat mix). The original promo release just doesn’t rock the floor in the same way but I suspect many DJs who have the promo have no idea.

Layo and Bushwacka - We Meet at Last
Our own Breakbeat gnome Tam(popo) played the guitar lick on this! I checked the credits and everything!

_________________
Image
Top
 Profile  
Reply with quote  
Watoo
 Post subject: Re: Breakbeat secrets
PostPosted: Fri Nov 10, 2017 1:33 pm 
Offline
Forum Veteran
Forum Veteran
User avatar

Joined: Sat Aug 27, 2005 6:04 am
Posts: 9660
Location: Manchester
This is the original with the vocal sampled from a Moby track rather than Chikaboo.


_________________
Image
Top
 Profile  
Reply with quote  
Display posts from previous:  Sort by  
Post new topic Reply to topic  Page 1 of 1
  [ 11 posts ] 

Board index » OFF TOPIC » OFF TOPIC

All times are UTC [ DST ]

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: GilborEffic, Google [Bot] and 13 guests

You cannot post new topics in this forum
You cannot reply to topics in this forum
You cannot edit your posts in this forum
You cannot delete your posts in this forum
You cannot post attachments in this forum

Jump to:  
Powered by iwtf.net & thetwopercent.co.uk