It is currently Thu Nov 09, 2017 6:26 pm




TT_
 Post subject: Breakbeat secrets
PostPosted: Thu Nov 09, 2017 3:55 pm 
Forum Veteran
Joined: Mon Dec 06, 2004 12:48 am
Posts: 18084
Location: synth
Erm .........

Halp pls


Watoo
 Post subject: Re: Breakbeat secrets
PostPosted: Thu Nov 09, 2017 4:03 pm 
Forum Veteran
Joined: Sat Aug 27, 2005 6:04 am
Posts: 9657
Location: Manchester
Precision Cuts - Xylophone
The vinyl release of this has an intro that is over 3 minutes long and I have no idea why. It's actually ridiculous. Honestly - I would rinse the tune otherwise.

Watoo
 Post subject: Re: Breakbeat secrets
PostPosted: Thu Nov 09, 2017 4:05 pm 
Forum Veteran
Joined: Sat Aug 27, 2005 6:04 am
Posts: 9657
Location: Manchester
Meat Katie and Aquasky - Feathers
The vinyl of this is actually the wrong version - its the album mix as opposed to the club mix as they sent the wrong version to the printers.

Watoo
 Post subject: Re: Breakbeat secrets
PostPosted: Thu Nov 09, 2017 4:06 pm 
Forum Veteran
Joined: Sat Aug 27, 2005 6:04 am
Posts: 9657
Location: Manchester
Dish the dirt on all the producers you've noshed off just to touch their synths.

Doomo
 Post subject: Re: Breakbeat secrets
PostPosted: Thu Nov 09, 2017 4:07 pm 
Forum Veteran
Joined: Tue Jan 10, 2006 1:39 pm
Posts: 12134
Location: cuntford
Meat katie once selected a 4 4 template by mistake which everyone else thought was wicked and thus breaks became nothing but boom, paah, boom, paah and then died

T.R.O.
 Post subject: Re: Breakbeat secrets
PostPosted: Thu Nov 09, 2017 4:36 pm 
Forum Veteran
Joined: Mon Jun 20, 2005 11:31 am
Posts: 3329
Location: Berlin
This tune was made by Deejay Punk-Roc who was also Player One.


Watoo
 Post subject: Re: Breakbeat secrets
PostPosted: Thu Nov 09, 2017 5:45 pm 
Forum Veteran
Joined: Sat Aug 27, 2005 6:04 am
Posts: 9657
Location: Manchester
T.R.O. wrote:
This tune was made by Deejay Punk-Roc who was also Player One.



Now THAT I didn't know.

T.R.O.
 Post subject: Re: Breakbeat secrets
PostPosted: Thu Nov 09, 2017 6:10 pm 
Forum Veteran
Joined: Mon Jun 20, 2005 11:31 am
Posts: 3329
Location: Berlin
^ Sometimes I spend hours clicking through the artists' aliases on discogs. :lol: :facepalm:

