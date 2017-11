Forum Veteran

Protoplasym wrote: TT_ wrote: Watoo wrote: You deleted my Breakbeat Secrets topic in your SPAM clearout



Oh shit



Sorry watoo



There were 9 pages of spam......



That's why all my threads were deleted with extreme prejudice... it's you, ya giant nutsack.











How'd ya like having to delete all those bot threads.



keep up proto , keep up



keep up proto , keep up

deleting the bot threads was as easy as shooting trump supporters in a barrel