Link to track on SoundCloud

https://soundcloud.com/donald-bump/deek ... eep-n-lazy



Donald Bump's Mash-Up of Deekline - Deepa. Vocal is the 1968 Funk / Soul tune by Irene Reid titled I Must Be Doing Something Wrong. Once again showing us how Old and New can still sound great together.



Cheers !

DB



https://soundcloud.com/donald-bump

https://www.mixcloud.com/donaldbump7/

https://donaldbump.bandcamp.com/

https://www.facebook.com/donaldbumpmusic/

