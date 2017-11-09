HOME   :  MUSIC DISCUSSION  :  MIXES & RADIO  :  PRODUCTION TIPS & TRACKS  :  EVENT LISTINGS
It is currently Thu Nov 09, 2017 8:29 am




Donald Bump
PostPosted: Thu Nov 09, 2017 5:35 am 
Joined: Mon Jan 16, 2012 1:15 am
Posts: 30
Deekline X Donald Bump - Deep N Lazy


Link to track on SoundCloud
https://soundcloud.com/donald-bump/deek ... eep-n-lazy

Donald Bump's Mash-Up of Deekline - Deepa. Vocal is the 1968 Funk / Soul tune by Irene Reid titled I Must Be Doing Something Wrong. Once again showing us how Old and New can still sound great together.

Cheers !
DB

https://soundcloud.com/donald-bump
https://www.mixcloud.com/donaldbump7/
https://donaldbump.bandcamp.com/
https://www.facebook.com/donaldbumpmusic/
http://freshrotation.com/donaldbump


