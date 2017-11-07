Noob

Over the past year the Astral Circus team have been busy collaborating with other promotions to bring you some of the best psychedelic trance parties in London (including Psymera, Tribal Village, Troxy Events, Shattered Barriers & much more).



But now the team is back together to bring you a night of psychedelic delights as Astral Circus is their passion, their love, their way of expressing creativity, and supporting the creativity of other artists. Through the expression of sound, light and colour we create a circus of astral proportions for you to explore your own creativity, fun and adventure.



▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬



Friday, November 24 at 10 PM - 6 AM UTC @Electrowerkz



7 Torrens Street, EC1V 1NQ London, United Kingdom







▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬





★★ LINE-UP ★★



★★ BLACK ROOM (PSYCHEDELIC TRANCE STAGE) ★★



▷ Space Tribe (TIP Records)

https://www.facebook.com/SpaceTribe.Music/

https://soundcloud.com/spacetribe



▷ Journey aka Jay OM (Free-Spirit Records)

★★ Worldwide ‘Limitless’ album launch party ★★

https://www.facebook.com/JOURNEYakaJayOM/

https://soundcloud.com/journeyakajayom



▷ Nikki S (Alchemy Records/Astral Circus/Psymera)

https://www.facebook.com/NikkiSOfficial/

https://soundcloud.com/djnikkis



▷ Bahar Canca (Psy-Boutique)

https://www.facebook.com/Bahar-Canca-168796389893031/

https://soundcloud.com/bahar-canca



▷ Cathar (Iono Records)

https://www.facebook.com/CatharPsytrance/

https://soundcloud.com/cathar-1



▷ Octave Shifter (Biopulse Records)

https://www.facebook.com/OctaveShifter/

https://soundcloud.com/octaveshifterlondon



▷ Andy Force (Astral Circus)

https://www.facebook.com/AndyForceDJ/

https://soundcloud.com/andy-force



▷ Psyana (Boundless Records)

https://www.facebook.com/DjPsyana/

https://soundcloud.com/psyana



★★ WHITE ROOM (PSYCHEDELIC ALTERNATIVE STAGE) ★★



▷ Ben Coda (Lowering the Tone/Iboga Records)

https://www.facebook.com/bencoda/

https://soundcloud.com/bencoda



▷ Halfred (Merkaba Music/Shanti Planti)

https://www.facebook.com/halfr3d/

https://soundcloud.com/halfr3d



▷ Баxтак (Outtallectuals/Ethnofusion)

https://www.facebook.com/baxtak/

https://soundcloud.com/baxtak



▷ Aztekh (Bom Shanka Music)

https://www.facebook.com/Aztekh-1801811243390953/

https://soundcloud.com/djsutekhpsychedelic



▷ Amaluna aka Mudstompin Munkee b2b Flibbertigibbet

https://www.facebook.com/MudstompinMunkee/

https://www.facebook.com/DJFlibbertiGibbet/



★★ Live visual art projection mapping by vj baby k ★★

https://www.facebook.com/InsaneLiveVisuals/



★★ DECOR by GeoMatrix Design, Cognitive Dissidents & inOrbit ★★

https://www.facebook.com/geomatrixdesign/

https://www.facebook.com/cognitivedissidents/

https://www.facebook.com/inorbit.org/



★★ CHILL OUT COURTYARD ★★



▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬



★★ TICKETS ★★



Early bird tickets - SOLD OUT

Advanced - £12+b/f - SOLD OUT

Standard - £15+b/f

MOTD



http://buytickets.at/astralcircus/118075

http://www.accessallareas.org/astralcircus



★★ ACCESS ALL AREAS ★★

Phone orders please call +44 (0)20-7267 8320 or +44 (0)20-7267 6148.

You can also purchase tickets from the AAA office on the second floor in the Camden Lock market building in the heart of Camden Town, London.



2nd Floor, 30C Camden Lock Place, London, NW1 8AL

Opening hours: Tuesday - Saturday 12pm-7pm

(Closed on Bank Holidays)



http://www.accessallareas.org/astralcircus



Facebook:



▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬



★★ STALLS ★★



Calling all arts, craft, fashion designers & masseuses. We have a beautiful space for stalls. Should you want to participate and contribute to this event with your creative energy please get in touch via



▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬





★★ TRANSPORT ★★



Nearest tube: Angel (Northern Line)



▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬



★★ PARKING ★★



Upper Street Car Park Ltd

52 Upper St · 020 7288 6272

Open 24 hours

http://www.businessdesigncentre.co.uk/



Parkside Road Car Park

21 Parkfield St

http://angelcentral.co.uk/parking-in-islington/



