It is currently Tue Nov 07, 2017 6:47 pm




Author Message
ag4111
 Post subject: Vote Watoo for President
PostPosted: Mon Nov 06, 2017 10:10 am 
Forum Veteran
Joined: Fri Oct 24, 2003 11:11 am
Posts: 108330
Location: 20%
Vote

Image
Bin Jesus wrote:
Clod has been meeting for illicit blindfold sessions in a dark room with a hot white women he met online.

Jeremy Kyle reveals that clod has in fact been banging not only a dude, but a his own estranged half chinese son from a former interracial marriage that ended so badly it left him bitter and incredibly racist.

Image


Watoo
PostPosted: Mon Nov 06, 2017 2:10 pm 
Forum Veteran
Joined: Sat Aug 27, 2005 6:04 am
Posts: 9654
Location: Manchester
Make NuSkoolBreaks.co.uk great again!

I will make my priorities the following:

[*]Travel ban on NSBH from entering the Off Topic Fourm
[*]I will build a wall to prevent bots coming over here and stealing our beats
[*]Put Betty in jail
[*]Vice President Random

Image
Image
Watoo
PostPosted: Mon Nov 06, 2017 2:16 pm 
Forum Veteran
Joined: Sat Aug 27, 2005 6:04 am
Posts: 9654
Location: Manchester
[*]Re-start the repost blaster

Image
Danny
PostPosted: Mon Nov 06, 2017 2:39 pm 
Forum Veteran
Joined: Tue May 15, 2007 10:09 am
Posts: 5848
Location: the Netherlands
I vote Watoo

ImageImage
TT_
PostPosted: Mon Nov 06, 2017 4:16 pm 
Forum Veteran
Joined: Mon Dec 06, 2004 12:48 am
Posts: 18080
Location: synth
President of what ?

President of watoo ?
ag4111
PostPosted: Mon Nov 06, 2017 5:14 pm 
Forum Veteran
Joined: Fri Oct 24, 2003 11:11 am
Posts: 108330
Location: 20%
I’m OUT

Image
Bin Jesus wrote:
Clod has been meeting for illicit blindfold sessions in a dark room with a hot white women he met online.

Jeremy Kyle reveals that clod has in fact been banging not only a dude, but a his own estranged half chinese son from a former interracial marriage that ended so badly it left him bitter and incredibly racist.

Image
_j_
PostPosted: Mon Nov 06, 2017 5:30 pm 
Regular Reader
Joined: Fri Dec 16, 2016 2:15 pm
Posts: 120
Why don't all the remaining posters be made mods, then we can all moderate each other and it will be a big old fun game of moderate the moderators.

Except NSBH. Don't let him be a mod, otherwise we'll just get MAGA videos and his beardy face as he lifts up pieces of metal.
Watoo
PostPosted: Mon Nov 06, 2017 5:32 pm 
Forum Veteran
Joined: Sat Aug 27, 2005 6:04 am
Posts: 9654
Location: Manchester
ag4111 wrote:
I’m OUT


No I need you! I'll make you Secretary of Breaks. Or maybe just have you hang about my office as an intern....

Image
ag4111
PostPosted: Mon Nov 06, 2017 6:52 pm 
Forum Veteran
Joined: Fri Oct 24, 2003 11:11 am
Posts: 108330
Location: 20%
I’m IN

Image
Bin Jesus wrote:
Clod has been meeting for illicit blindfold sessions in a dark room with a hot white women he met online.

Jeremy Kyle reveals that clod has in fact been banging not only a dude, but a his own estranged half chinese son from a former interracial marriage that ended so badly it left him bitter and incredibly racist.

Image
TT_
PostPosted: Mon Nov 06, 2017 8:36 pm 
Forum Veteran
Joined: Mon Dec 06, 2004 12:48 am
Posts: 18080
Location: synth
_j_ wrote:
Why don't all the remaining posters be made mods, then we can all moderate each other and it will be a big old fun game of moderate the moderators.

Except NSBH. Don't let him be a mod, otherwise we'll just get MAGA videos and his beardy face as he lifts up pieces of metal.



i'll moderate you no problem
Protoplasym
PostPosted: Mon Nov 06, 2017 11:25 pm 
Regular Reader
Joined: Mon Jan 02, 2017 3:08 am
Posts: 133
_j_ wrote:
Why don't all the remaining posters be made mods, then we can all moderate each other and it will be a big old fun game of moderate the moderators.

Except NSBH. Don't let him be a mod, otherwise we'll just get MAGA videos and his beardy face as he lifts up pieces of metal.


You'll get a lot more than that if you make me Prime Minister, govna.

Image


If Watoo makes Tea and Biscuits Great Again, he has my vote!

https://soundcloud.com/protoplasym

https://www.youtube.com/user/nuskoolbreaksus
Protoplasym
PostPosted: Mon Nov 06, 2017 11:26 pm 
Regular Reader
Joined: Mon Jan 02, 2017 3:08 am
Posts: 133
Watoo wrote:
ag4111 wrote:
I’m OUT


No I need you! I'll make you Secretary of Breaks. Or maybe just have you hang about my office as an intern....


He doesn't know anyyyyything about Breakbeat..... myself on the other hand. :mix:









;)

https://soundcloud.com/protoplasym

https://www.youtube.com/user/nuskoolbreaksus
ag4111
PostPosted: Tue Nov 07, 2017 9:36 am 
Forum Veteran
Joined: Fri Oct 24, 2003 11:11 am
Posts: 108330
Location: 20%
Looks like NSBH has voted to be kicked in the head 8)

Image
Bin Jesus wrote:
Clod has been meeting for illicit blindfold sessions in a dark room with a hot white women he met online.

Jeremy Kyle reveals that clod has in fact been banging not only a dude, but a his own estranged half chinese son from a former interracial marriage that ended so badly it left him bitter and incredibly racist.

Image
Watoo
PostPosted: Tue Nov 07, 2017 1:28 pm 
Forum Veteran
Joined: Sat Aug 27, 2005 6:04 am
Posts: 9654
Location: Manchester
Pass me the butter please. Extra salt.

Image
