Sun Nov 05, 2017 2:45 pm




Author Message
Dr.Schmidt
PostPosted: Sun Nov 05, 2017 11:21 am 
http://youtu.be/T88r60bvJ0A

Out December 1st on JunoDowanlaod and one week everyhwre else:

Maschinen Musik 43
Dr. Schmidt - GONE

1. Dr. Schmidt: Gone
2. Dr. Schmidt: Exotec

Produced by Andreas Schmehl©
Mastering: Andreas Kauffelt @ Schnittstelle, Frankfurt
Cover Artwork: © Eugenesergeev | Dreamstime


Link to track on SoundCloud

Maschinen Musik
Beats on the Mechanical Side of Life
http://www.Maschinen-Musik.de
http://www.myspace.com/technobreaks
http://twitter.com/MaschinenMusik
http://soundcloud.com/dr-schmidt


