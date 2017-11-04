Freddy J & Donald Bump Beatles Mash of Geon - Caronte (Colombo Remix). New age breaks mashed with 60's vocals from Lady Madonna, a classic track by The Beatles. For their release dates being more than 50 years apart these tunes compliment each other quite well. Enjoy !!!
