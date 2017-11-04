HOME   :  MUSIC DISCUSSION  :  MIXES & RADIO  :  PRODUCTION TIPS & TRACKS  :  EVENT LISTINGS
It is currently Sat Nov 04, 2017 5:55 am




Donald Bump
PostPosted: Sat Nov 04, 2017 4:10 am 
Joined: Mon Jan 16, 2012 1:15 am
Posts: 29
Geon - Caronte (Colombo Remix (Freddy J & Donald Bump Beatles Mash))


Link to track on SoundCloud
https://soundcloud.com/donald-bump/geon ... atles-mash

Freddy J & Donald Bump Beatles Mash of Geon - Caronte (Colombo Remix). New age breaks mashed with 60's vocals from Lady Madonna, a classic track by The Beatles. For their release dates being more than 50 years apart these tunes compliment each other quite well. Enjoy !!!

Cheers !!!
DB

https://soundcloud.com/donald-bump
https://www.mixcloud.com/donaldbump7/
https://donaldbump.bandcamp.com/
https://www.facebook.com/donaldbumpmusic/
http://freshrotation.com/donaldbump


