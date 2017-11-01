HOME   :  MUSIC DISCUSSION  :  MIXES & RADIO  :  PRODUCTION TIPS & TRACKS  :  EVENT LISTINGS
REGISTER  :  LOGIN  :  OFF TOPIC  :  NEW USERS  :  FORUM INFO
Go to NSB Radio - Online Breakbeat Radio Station
Go to NSB Radio - Online Breakbeat Radio Station
ON NOW :: ...
  192K STREAM Launch Radio in WinAMP Launch Radio in Windows Media Player Launch Radio in RealPlayer Launch Radio in iTunes Launch Web Player
SHOW TIMETABLE : CHAT ROOM : DOWNLOAD MP3 ARCHIVES
It is currently Wed Nov 01, 2017 5:19 pm




Post new topic Reply to topic  Page 1 of 1
  [ 1 post ] 
  Previous topic | Next topic 
Author Message
MrNobody01
 Post subject: Stranger Strings
PostPosted: Wed Nov 01, 2017 4:08 pm 
Offline
Forum Veteran
Forum Veteran
User avatar

Joined: Sat Mar 10, 2007 11:28 am
Posts: 2779
Location: hidden in madness
Hello, new mixtape same dj`s ;)

Tracklist
Drive (feat Khan) by Adana Twins
Stranger Things by Anakim
Existe (feat Sutja Gutierrez) by Ilona Maras/Sanja
Uluwatu by Matthias Meyer
Under Arrest (feat Luke Neptune - Bellavoid remix) by D Ramirez
Chant The Night by Kevin Yost
Sun My Sweet Sun (Konstantin Sibold Afro Tech mix) by Red Axes
Follow You Down (Oliver Schories remix) by Just Her
Love On Time by Maceo Plex
On The Bridge (Larry Heards After Dark club mix) by Glowing Glisses
Let's Go Dancing (Maya Jane Coles Dancing In The Dark remix) by Tiga, Audion
Sunshine (Enzo Siffredi remix) by Vidaloca/Vidaloca/Piem Piem
In The Morning by Kaskade & ZHU
Baba City (Uone & Out Of Sorts Remiks) by Rey & Kjavik
Transferfrequenz by Riamiwo
Brainsugar by Cubicolor

https://soundcloud.com/fastoslow/stranger-strings

Give it spin!! :mix: :mix: :tuna: :tuna: :yesyes: :yesyes: :sun: :sun:

_________________
fastOsloW sundays 11-13 gmt
let fastOsloW be your dj: fastoslow@mr-nobody.net
fastosloW on myspace: http://www.myspace.com/fastoslow
dont hide the madness.
Image

new mix you can have ;)

Link to track on SoundCloud


Share on FacebookShare on Twitter
Top
 Profile  
Reply with quote  
Display posts from previous:  Sort by  
Post new topic Reply to topic  Page 1 of 1
  [ 1 post ] 

Board index » BREAKS, BEATS, BASS, MUSIC » WEBCASTS, RADIO & MIX SETS

All times are UTC [ DST ]

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: No registered users and 3 guests

You cannot post new topics in this forum
You cannot reply to topics in this forum
You cannot edit your posts in this forum
You cannot delete your posts in this forum
You cannot post attachments in this forum

Jump to:  
cron
Powered by iwtf.net & thetwopercent.co.uk