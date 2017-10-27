Noob

Joined: Wed Dec 12, 2012 2:29 pm

Posts: 84





J. Augustus - Sticks and Stones (Original Mix)

[soundcloud]348729830[/soundcloud]

J. Augustus - Won (Original Mix)

[soundcloud]348729977[/soundcloud]

J. Augustus - Be Freaky (Original Mix)

[soundcloud]348730104[/soundcloud]

J. Augustus - Oops (Original Mix)

[soundcloud]348730234[/soundcloud]

J. Augustus - Ruggid (Original Mix)

[soundcloud]348730375[/soundcloud]



J. AUGUSTUS drops his long-awaited

Drum and Bass album entitled

"THE SKY GODS"

It's a little more than what you would expect. He opens with "MUCHO MUCHO" and

straight from the start brings that older vibe with new sounds.... really

captivates you to listen to the rest of the album... and with tracks like

"Sticks and Stones" and "Be Freaky" he shows his vocal talents with recordings

from rapping hooks to singing intros. Tracks like "WON" and "ruggi.d" are

simply put, bangers that bounce the dancefloor.



LABEL: Middlemen Digital

ARTIST: J. Augustus

TITLE: The Sky Gods

GENRE: Drum & Bass / Minimal DNB / Darkstep

CAT: MDDNB01

RELEASE DATE: 2017-11-17

TRACKS: 6



J. Augustus - Mucho Mucho (Original Mix)

J. Augustus - Sticks and Stones (Original Mix)

J. Augustus - Won (Original Mix)

J. Augustus - Be Freaky (Original Mix)

J. Augustus - Oops (Original Mix)

J. Augustus - Ruggid (Original Mix)



DOWNLOADS:

from Middlemen Digital (direct)

from Bandcamp

from Beatport

from Juno Download

from Digital Tunes J. Augustus - Sticks and Stones (Original Mix)[soundcloud]348729830[/soundcloud]J. Augustus - Won (Original Mix)[soundcloud]348729977[/soundcloud]J. Augustus - Be Freaky (Original Mix)[soundcloud]348730104[/soundcloud]J. Augustus - Oops (Original Mix)[soundcloud]348730234[/soundcloud]J. Augustus - Ruggid (Original Mix)[soundcloud]348730375[/soundcloud]J. AUGUSTUS drops his long-awaitedDrum and Bass album entitled"THE SKY GODS"It's a little more than what you would expect. He opens with "MUCHO MUCHO" andstraight from the start brings that older vibe with new sounds.... reallycaptivates you to listen to the rest of the album... and with tracks like"Sticks and Stones" and "Be Freaky" he shows his vocal talents with recordingsfrom rapping hooks to singing intros. Tracks like "WON" and "ruggi.d" aresimply put, bangers that bounce the dancefloor.LABEL: Middlemen DigitalARTIST: J. AugustusTITLE: The Sky GodsGENRE: Drum & Bass / Minimal DNB / DarkstepCAT: MDDNB01RELEASE DATE: 2017-11-17TRACKS: 6J. Augustus - Mucho Mucho (Original Mix)J. Augustus - Sticks and Stones (Original Mix)J. Augustus - Won (Original Mix)J. Augustus - Be Freaky (Original Mix)J. Augustus - Oops (Original Mix)J. Augustus - Ruggid (Original Mix)DOWNLOADS:

_________________

http://rkdeeploverecords.ga

http://www.youtube.com/rkdeeploverecords

http://www.facebook.com/rkdeeplove _________________



