J. AUGUSTUS drops his long-awaited Drum and Bass album entitled "THE SKY GODS" It's a little more than what you would expect. He opens with "MUCHO MUCHO" and straight from the start brings that older vibe with new sounds.... really captivates you to listen to the rest of the album... and with tracks like "Sticks and Stones" and "Be Freaky" he shows his vocal talents with recordings from rapping hooks to singing intros. Tracks like "WON" and "ruggi.d" are simply put, bangers that bounce the dancefloor.
LABEL: Middlemen Digital ARTIST: J. Augustus TITLE: The Sky Gods GENRE: Drum & Bass / Minimal DNB / Darkstep CAT: MDDNB01 RELEASE DATE: 2017-11-17 TRACKS: 6
