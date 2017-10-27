HOME   :  MUSIC DISCUSSION  :  MIXES & RADIO  :  PRODUCTION TIPS & TRACKS  :  EVENT LISTINGS
It is currently Fri Oct 27, 2017 12:16 am




rkdeeplove
PostPosted: Thu Oct 26, 2017 8:55 pm 
J. Augustus - Sticks and Stones (Original Mix)
[soundcloud]348729830[/soundcloud]
J. Augustus - Won (Original Mix)
[soundcloud]348729977[/soundcloud]
J. Augustus - Be Freaky (Original Mix)
[soundcloud]348730104[/soundcloud]
J. Augustus - Oops (Original Mix)
[soundcloud]348730234[/soundcloud]
J. Augustus - Ruggid (Original Mix)
[soundcloud]348730375[/soundcloud]

J. AUGUSTUS drops his long-awaited
Drum and Bass album entitled
"THE SKY GODS"
It's a little more than what you would expect. He opens with "MUCHO MUCHO" and
straight from the start brings that older vibe with new sounds.... really
captivates you to listen to the rest of the album... and with tracks like
"Sticks and Stones" and "Be Freaky" he shows his vocal talents with recordings
from rapping hooks to singing intros. Tracks like "WON" and "ruggi.d" are
simply put, bangers that bounce the dancefloor.

LABEL: Middlemen Digital
ARTIST: J. Augustus
TITLE: The Sky Gods
GENRE: Drum & Bass / Minimal DNB / Darkstep
CAT: MDDNB01
RELEASE DATE: 2017-11-17
TRACKS: 6

J. Augustus - Mucho Mucho (Original Mix)
J. Augustus - Sticks and Stones (Original Mix)
J. Augustus - Won (Original Mix)
J. Augustus - Be Freaky (Original Mix)
J. Augustus - Oops (Original Mix)
J. Augustus - Ruggid (Original Mix)

DOWNLOADS:
from Middlemen Digital (direct)
from Bandcamp
from Beatport
from Juno Download
from Digital Tunes

http://rkdeeploverecords.ga
http://www.youtube.com/rkdeeploverecords
http://www.facebook.com/rkdeeplove


Board index » BREAKS, BEATS, BASS, MUSIC » MUSIC DISCUSSION

