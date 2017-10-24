HOME   :  MUSIC DISCUSSION  :  MIXES & RADIO  :  PRODUCTION TIPS & TRACKS  :  EVENT LISTINGS
thegulfgateproject
PostPosted: Tue Oct 24, 2017 10:34 pm 
Noob
Joined: Fri Apr 01, 2011 1:29 am
Posts: 65
Detach is back with his second release for Toast & Jam in 2017! Fury is a dark and stormy slice of breaks featuring a moody low-slung bass line which sets the mood for this high-energy dance floor filler. Detach works in a sparkling synth melody to lighten things up a bit, all the while searing sound systems with mechanical beats and bass. We hope you enjoy this one!

Click link below to preview and purchase:
https://www.beatport.com/release/fury/2126041

Image


