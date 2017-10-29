HOME   :  MUSIC DISCUSSION  :  MIXES & RADIO  :  PRODUCTION TIPS & TRACKS  :  EVENT LISTINGS
It is currently Sun Oct 29, 2017 3:00 pm




Author Message
danjaboy_
 Post subject: My Breakbeat Soundtrack
PostPosted: Tue Oct 24, 2017 7:10 pm 
Lurker
Joined: Tue Oct 24, 2017 7:00 pm
Posts: 1
Hello NSB!

I have put together a series of mixes including the tunes I was playing on stations like this one back in the day.
I have gone for the tunes I played/ liked the most, rather than the biggest tunes of the time.

The first tune on this one is the first breaks tune I ever heard and it sounded like the future, and it still does.

It's been great playing them again, hopefully you will enjoy as much as I did.

Volume 1 2004-2007
https://www.mixcloud.com/danjaboy/soundtrack-vol-1-2004-2007/


