I have put together a series of mixes including the tunes I was playing on stations like this one back in the day.

I have gone for the tunes I played/ liked the most, rather than the biggest tunes of the time.



The first tune on this one is the first breaks tune I ever heard and it sounded like the future, and it still does.



It's been great playing them again, hopefully you will enjoy as much as I did.



Volume 1 2004-2007

