HOME   :  MUSIC DISCUSSION  :  MIXES & RADIO  :  PRODUCTION TIPS & TRACKS  :  EVENT LISTINGS
REGISTER  :  LOGIN  :  OFF TOPIC  :  NEW USERS  :  FORUM INFO
Go to NSB Radio - Online Breakbeat Radio Station
Go to NSB Radio - Online Breakbeat Radio Station
ON NOW :: ...
  192K STREAM Launch Radio in WinAMP Launch Radio in Windows Media Player Launch Radio in RealPlayer Launch Radio in iTunes Launch Web Player
SHOW TIMETABLE : CHAT ROOM : DOWNLOAD MP3 ARCHIVES
It is currently Fri Oct 27, 2017 8:17 pm




Post new topic Reply to topic  Page 1 of 1
  [ 14 posts ] 
  Previous topic | Next topic 
Author Message
Protoplasym
PostPosted: Sun Oct 22, 2017 3:31 am 
Offline
Regular Reader
Regular Reader
User avatar

Joined: Mon Jan 02, 2017 3:08 am
Posts: 142
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=p7FyrVSxTP4&feature=youtu.be

Happy Fapping.....










:pimp:

_________________
https://soundcloud.com/protoplasym

https://www.youtube.com/user/nuskoolbreaksus


Share on FacebookShare on Twitter
Top
 Profile  
Reply with quote  
ag4111
PostPosted: Sun Oct 22, 2017 8:25 pm 
Offline
Forum Veteran
Forum Veteran
User avatar

Joined: Fri Oct 24, 2003 11:11 am
Posts: 108329
Location: 20%
Absolute tripe. Give up.

_________________
Image
Bin Jesus wrote:
Clod has been meeting for illicit blindfold sessions in a dark room with a hot white women he met online.

Jeremy Kyle reveals that clod has in fact been banging not only a dude, but a his own estranged half chinese son from a former interracial marriage that ended so badly it left him bitter and incredibly racist.

Image
Top
 Profile  
Reply with quote  
Protoplasym
PostPosted: Mon Oct 23, 2017 10:35 pm 
Offline
Regular Reader
Regular Reader
User avatar

Joined: Mon Jan 02, 2017 3:08 am
Posts: 142
ag4111 wrote:
Absolute tripe. Give up.


That should be enough jerk off material to last you until next Summer. De rien. ;)

_________________
https://soundcloud.com/protoplasym

https://www.youtube.com/user/nuskoolbreaksus
Top
 Profile  
Reply with quote  
Doomo
PostPosted: Tue Oct 24, 2017 3:05 pm 
Offline
Forum Veteran
Forum Veteran
User avatar

Joined: Tue Jan 10, 2006 1:39 pm
Posts: 12139
Location: cuntford
Is that really you in the vid?

_________________
Deep house with a pretty lush vocal. Its actually quite good 8)

Link to track on SoundCloud
Top
 Profile  
Reply with quote  
Protoplasym
PostPosted: Wed Oct 25, 2017 10:21 pm 
Offline
Regular Reader
Regular Reader
User avatar

Joined: Mon Jan 02, 2017 3:08 am
Posts: 142
Doomo wrote:
Is that really you in the vid?


In the flesh.

_________________
https://soundcloud.com/protoplasym

https://www.youtube.com/user/nuskoolbreaksus
Top
 Profile  
Reply with quote  
ag4111
PostPosted: Thu Oct 26, 2017 11:32 am 
Offline
Forum Veteran
Forum Veteran
User avatar

Joined: Fri Oct 24, 2003 11:11 am
Posts: 108329
Location: 20%
And that’s all you can lift?

What a complete lightweight pussy. Resembling a nazi with bad fashion sense

_________________
Image
Bin Jesus wrote:
Clod has been meeting for illicit blindfold sessions in a dark room with a hot white women he met online.

Jeremy Kyle reveals that clod has in fact been banging not only a dude, but a his own estranged half chinese son from a former interracial marriage that ended so badly it left him bitter and incredibly racist.

Image
Top
 Profile  
Reply with quote  
Danny
PostPosted: Thu Oct 26, 2017 11:52 am 
Offline
Forum Veteran
Forum Veteran
User avatar

Joined: Tue May 15, 2007 10:09 am
Posts: 5852
Location: the Netherlands
:lol:

_________________
ImageImage
Top
 Profile  
Reply with quote  
Danny
PostPosted: Thu Oct 26, 2017 11:56 am 
Offline
Forum Veteran
Forum Veteran
User avatar

Joined: Tue May 15, 2007 10:09 am
Posts: 5852
Location: the Netherlands
Protoplasym wrote:
Doomo wrote:
Is that really you in the vid?


In the flesh.


Why do you insist on putting so much emphasis on being able to lift? I'm in the gym 5 times a week myself, but you don't hear me constantly referring to it.
Ok that's a lie, I talk about it all the time, just not here.
Never mind, move along.

_________________
ImageImage
Top
 Profile  
Reply with quote  
Doomo
PostPosted: Thu Oct 26, 2017 2:01 pm 
Offline
Forum Veteran
Forum Veteran
User avatar

Joined: Tue Jan 10, 2006 1:39 pm
Posts: 12139
Location: cuntford
I didn't think a 5 minute video for a lift was entirely necessary tbh

_________________
Deep house with a pretty lush vocal. Its actually quite good 8)

Link to track on SoundCloud
Top
 Profile  
Reply with quote  
ag4111
PostPosted: Thu Oct 26, 2017 2:23 pm 
Offline
Forum Veteran
Forum Veteran
User avatar

Joined: Fri Oct 24, 2003 11:11 am
Posts: 108329
Location: 20%
This was the pm he sent me two days ago:

“My threads get more views than yours...


:tongue:

_________________
Image
Bin Jesus wrote:
Clod has been meeting for illicit blindfold sessions in a dark room with a hot white women he met online.

Jeremy Kyle reveals that clod has in fact been banging not only a dude, but a his own estranged half chinese son from a former interracial marriage that ended so badly it left him bitter and incredibly racist.

Image
Top
 Profile  
Reply with quote  
Doomo
PostPosted: Thu Oct 26, 2017 2:40 pm 
Offline
Forum Veteran
Forum Veteran
User avatar

Joined: Tue Jan 10, 2006 1:39 pm
Posts: 12139
Location: cuntford
:violin:

he will never beat your post count. :circularsaw:

_________________
Deep house with a pretty lush vocal. Its actually quite good 8)

Link to track on SoundCloud
Top
 Profile  
Reply with quote  
Protoplasym
PostPosted: Thu Oct 26, 2017 7:33 pm 
Offline
Regular Reader
Regular Reader
User avatar

Joined: Mon Jan 02, 2017 3:08 am
Posts: 142
ag4111 wrote:
And that’s all you can lift?

What a complete lightweight pussy. Resembling a nazi with bad fashion sense


Lemme know when you can lift the bar, cupcake. :lol:

Danny wrote:
Protoplasym wrote:
Doomo wrote:
Is that really you in the vid?


In the flesh.


Why do you insist on putting so much emphasis on being able to lift? I'm in the gym 5 times a week myself, but you don't hear me constantly referring to it.
Ok that's a lie, I talk about it all the time, just not here.
Never mind, move along.


This is a forum for people to discuss Music. The Off Topic section is open to any topic. Lifting is a hobby of mine. You do the math, sweetcheeks.

Doomo wrote:
I didn't think a 5 minute video for a lift was entirely necessary tbh


Try 10. ;) The Paused rep at the end easily counts as 3 or 4 reps because of the added time under tension, as well as the shoulder shrug executed at the top portion of the concentric.

ag4111 wrote:
This was the pm he sent me two days ago:

“My threads get more views than yours...


:tongue:


You loved it.

Image

ag4111 wrote:
A pm. I’m honoured :lurve:


Protoplasym wrote:
Print it out and frame it. :woo:


I'm sure at this point it's resting comfortably above your dildo stand in your sex dungeon. You might want to clean the sand out of your vagina once in a while, it makes fucking you a cunt hair uncomfortable at times. Cheers.

Doomo wrote:
:violin:

he will never beat your post count. :circularsaw:


Image

Here you go, ag. This should last you a while, homey.

Image

_________________
https://soundcloud.com/protoplasym

https://www.youtube.com/user/nuskoolbreaksus
Top
 Profile  
Reply with quote  
ag4111
PostPosted: Fri Oct 27, 2017 2:07 pm 
Offline
Forum Veteran
Forum Veteran
User avatar

Joined: Fri Oct 24, 2003 11:11 am
Posts: 108329
Location: 20%
Haha touched a nerve

_________________
Image
Bin Jesus wrote:
Clod has been meeting for illicit blindfold sessions in a dark room with a hot white women he met online.

Jeremy Kyle reveals that clod has in fact been banging not only a dude, but a his own estranged half chinese son from a former interracial marriage that ended so badly it left him bitter and incredibly racist.

Image
Top
 Profile  
Reply with quote  
Doomo
PostPosted: Fri Oct 27, 2017 5:29 pm 
Offline
Forum Veteran
Forum Veteran
User avatar

Joined: Tue Jan 10, 2006 1:39 pm
Posts: 12139
Location: cuntford
touch paris hiltons pouting DJ bottom

_________________
Deep house with a pretty lush vocal. Its actually quite good 8)

Link to track on SoundCloud
Top
 Profile  
Reply with quote  
Display posts from previous:  Sort by  
Post new topic Reply to topic  Page 1 of 1
  [ 14 posts ] 

Board index » OFF TOPIC » OFF TOPIC

All times are UTC [ DST ]

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: Google [Bot] and 21 guests

You cannot post new topics in this forum
You cannot reply to topics in this forum
You cannot edit your posts in this forum
You cannot delete your posts in this forum
You cannot post attachments in this forum

Jump to:  
Powered by iwtf.net & thetwopercent.co.uk