Regular Reader

Joined: Mon Jan 02, 2017 3:08 am

Posts: 142

ag4111 wrote: And that’s all you can lift?



What a complete lightweight pussy. Resembling a nazi with bad fashion sense



Lemme know when you can lift the bar, cupcake.



Danny wrote: Protoplasym wrote: Doomo wrote: Is that really you in the vid?



In the flesh. In the flesh.



Why do you insist on putting so much emphasis on being able to lift? I'm in the gym 5 times a week myself, but you don't hear me constantly referring to it.

Ok that's a lie, I talk about it all the time, just not here.

Never mind, move along. Why do you insist on putting so much emphasis on being able to lift? I'm in the gym 5 times a week myself, but you don't hear me constantly referring to it.Ok that's a lie, I talk about it all the time, just not here.Never mind, move along.



This is a forum for people to discuss Music. The Off Topic section is open to any topic. Lifting is a hobby of mine. You do the math, sweetcheeks.



Doomo wrote: I didn't think a 5 minute video for a lift was entirely necessary tbh



Try 10. The Paused rep at the end easily counts as 3 or 4 reps because of the added time under tension, as well as the shoulder shrug executed at the top portion of the concentric.



ag4111 wrote:



“My threads get more views than yours...





“ This was the pm he sent me two days ago:“My threads get more views than yours...



You loved it.







ag4111 wrote: A pm. I’m honoured



Protoplasym wrote: Print it out and frame it.



I'm sure at this point it's resting comfortably above your dildo stand in your sex dungeon. You might want to clean the sand out of your vagina once in a while, it makes fucking you a cunt hair uncomfortable at times. Cheers.



Doomo wrote:



he will never beat your post count. :violin:he will never beat your post count.







Here you go, ag. This should last you a while, homey.



Lemme know when you can lift the bar, cupcake.This is a forum for people to discuss Music. The Off Topic section is open to any topic. Lifting is a hobby of mine. You do the math, sweetcheeks.Try 10.The Paused rep at the end easily counts as 3 or 4 reps because of the added time under tension, as well as the shoulder shrug executed at the top portion of the concentric.You loved it.I'm sure at this point it's resting comfortably above your dildo stand in your sex dungeon. You might want to clean the sand out of your vagina once in a while, it makes fucking you a cunt hair uncomfortable at times. Cheers.Here you go, ag. This should last you a while, homey.

_________________

https://soundcloud.com/protoplasym



https://www.youtube.com/user/nuskoolbreaksus _________________



