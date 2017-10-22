Forum Veteran

https://www.mixcloud.com/paul-wright7/b ... -20102017/



1) It's a Knockout Theme Tune

2) El Magnifico - Tha Nu Style

3) Brothers Bud - Herbgrinder

4) Doug Lazy - Let it Roll (Soul of Man remix)

5) Stanton Warriors - Pop Ya Cork

6) Missy Elliot - Work It (bootleg)

7) Stereo 8 - Flip Mode

Dan Goodall - Subsinct (Hexadecimal remix)

9) Bosch - Rattlesnake (Nick Thayer remix)

10) Skeelo - I Wish I was a Little Bit Taller (bootleg)

11) Circuit Breaker - Left Hook (Superstyle Deluxe remix)

12) Dopamine and Dr Benwarh - Kiss my Break

13) Freestylers - Calling

14) Chris Carter - Moonshot

15) Freq Nasty - Amped

16) Apollo Kids - Freak Tha Funk

17) B Phreak - Repeated Groove (Beat Assassins remix)

18) General Midi - F.U.N.K.

19) Plump DJs - Bullet Train

20) 10 Rapid - New Kicks

21) Stir Fry - Lectro Chunk (Dan F remix)

22) Alter Ego - Rocker (Christian J remix)

23) PFN - Stitch Up (Rennie Pilgrem remix)

24) Leuroj - Isokora (Buskwacka remix)

25) Vigi and Flip - Freak Frequency

26) Motion Unit - My Mind

27) Rob D - Clubbed to Death (Hybrid remix)

28) J Hazen - 700ft (Beta Remix)

29) Misfilter - A Place for You (Hedflux remix)

30) Dascyllus - Helical Scan

31) Stanton Warriors - Da Virus (Apollo Kids remix)

Jumped onto the airwaves for one of my regular cover sessions. All the good stuff as per usual!

