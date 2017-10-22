HOME   :  MUSIC DISCUSSION  :  MIXES & RADIO  :  PRODUCTION TIPS & TRACKS  :  EVENT LISTINGS
REGISTER  :  LOGIN  :  OFF TOPIC  :  NEW USERS  :  FORUM INFO
Go to NSB Radio - Online Breakbeat Radio Station
Go to NSB Radio - Online Breakbeat Radio Station
ON NOW :: ...
  192K STREAM Launch Radio in WinAMP Launch Radio in Windows Media Player Launch Radio in RealPlayer Launch Radio in iTunes Launch Web Player
SHOW TIMETABLE : CHAT ROOM : DOWNLOAD MP3 ARCHIVES
It is currently Sun Oct 22, 2017 1:26 am




Post new topic Reply to topic  Page 1 of 1
  [ 1 post ] 
  Previous topic | Next topic 
Author Message
OAP-Dub
PostPosted: Sat Oct 21, 2017 11:04 pm 
Offline
Forum Veteran
Forum Veteran
User avatar

Joined: Tue Feb 03, 2004 3:22 pm
Posts: 5593
Location: In my pipe and slippers.
Jumped onto the airwaves for one of my regular cover sessions. All the good stuff as per usual!

https://www.mixcloud.com/paul-wright7/b ... -20102017/

1) It's a Knockout Theme Tune
2) El Magnifico - Tha Nu Style
3) Brothers Bud - Herbgrinder
4) Doug Lazy - Let it Roll (Soul of Man remix)
5) Stanton Warriors - Pop Ya Cork
6) Missy Elliot - Work It (bootleg)
7) Stereo 8 - Flip Mode
8) Dan Goodall - Subsinct (Hexadecimal remix)
9) Bosch - Rattlesnake (Nick Thayer remix)
10) Skeelo - I Wish I was a Little Bit Taller (bootleg)
11) Circuit Breaker - Left Hook (Superstyle Deluxe remix)
12) Dopamine and Dr Benwarh - Kiss my Break
13) Freestylers - Calling
14) Chris Carter - Moonshot
15) Freq Nasty - Amped
16) Apollo Kids - Freak Tha Funk
17) B Phreak - Repeated Groove (Beat Assassins remix)
18) General Midi - F.U.N.K.
19) Plump DJs - Bullet Train
20) 10 Rapid - New Kicks
21) Stir Fry - Lectro Chunk (Dan F remix)
22) Alter Ego - Rocker (Christian J remix)
23) PFN - Stitch Up (Rennie Pilgrem remix)
24) Leuroj - Isokora (Buskwacka remix)
25) Vigi and Flip - Freak Frequency
26) Motion Unit - My Mind
27) Rob D - Clubbed to Death (Hybrid remix)
28) J Hazen - 700ft (Beta Remix)
29) Misfilter - A Place for You (Hedflux remix)
30) Dascyllus - Helical Scan
31) Stanton Warriors - Da Virus (Apollo Kids remix)
32) Goldie - Inner City Life (remix)

_________________
I was born underwater,
I dried out in the sun.
I started humping volcanoes baby,
when I was too young.


Share on FacebookShare on Twitter
Top
 Profile  
Reply with quote  
Display posts from previous:  Sort by  
Post new topic Reply to topic  Page 1 of 1
  [ 1 post ] 

Board index » BREAKS, BEATS, BASS, MUSIC » WEBCASTS, RADIO & MIX SETS

All times are UTC [ DST ]

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: Baidu [Spider] and 6 guests

You cannot post new topics in this forum
You cannot reply to topics in this forum
You cannot edit your posts in this forum
You cannot delete your posts in this forum
You cannot post attachments in this forum

Jump to:  
Powered by iwtf.net & thetwopercent.co.uk