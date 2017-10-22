Jumped onto the airwaves for one of my regular cover sessions. All the good stuff as per usual!https://www.mixcloud.com/paul-wright7/b ... -20102017/
1) It's a Knockout Theme Tune
2) El Magnifico - Tha Nu Style
3) Brothers Bud - Herbgrinder
4) Doug Lazy - Let it Roll (Soul of Man remix)
5) Stanton Warriors - Pop Ya Cork
6) Missy Elliot - Work It (bootleg)
7) Stereo 8 - Flip Mode
Dan Goodall - Subsinct (Hexadecimal remix)
9) Bosch - Rattlesnake (Nick Thayer remix)
10) Skeelo - I Wish I was a Little Bit Taller (bootleg)
11) Circuit Breaker - Left Hook (Superstyle Deluxe remix)
12) Dopamine and Dr Benwarh - Kiss my Break
13) Freestylers - Calling
14) Chris Carter - Moonshot
15) Freq Nasty - Amped
16) Apollo Kids - Freak Tha Funk
17) B Phreak - Repeated Groove (Beat Assassins remix)
18) General Midi - F.U.N.K.
19) Plump DJs - Bullet Train
20) 10 Rapid - New Kicks
21) Stir Fry - Lectro Chunk (Dan F remix)
22) Alter Ego - Rocker (Christian J remix)
23) PFN - Stitch Up (Rennie Pilgrem remix)
24) Leuroj - Isokora (Buskwacka remix)
25) Vigi and Flip - Freak Frequency
26) Motion Unit - My Mind
27) Rob D - Clubbed to Death (Hybrid remix)
28) J Hazen - 700ft (Beta Remix)
29) Misfilter - A Place for You (Hedflux remix)
30) Dascyllus - Helical Scan
31) Stanton Warriors - Da Virus (Apollo Kids remix)
32) Goldie - Inner City Life (remix)