It is currently Sat Oct 21, 2017 7:55 am




shaman
 Post subject: NSB Xmas Party 2017
PostPosted: Wed Oct 18, 2017 11:41 am 
Forum Veteran
Forum Veteran
Joined: Thu Jul 17, 2003 11:25 pm
Posts: 37712
Image

Dan Badbro_
 Post subject: Re: NSB Xmas Party 2017
PostPosted: Wed Oct 18, 2017 12:25 pm 
Forum Veteran
Forum Veteran
Joined: Mon Jul 17, 2006 9:45 pm
Posts: 22541
Location: Makes U think, doesn't it?
Can I have a set?

Dan Badbro_
 Post subject: Re: NSB Xmas Party 2017
PostPosted: Wed Oct 18, 2017 12:25 pm 
Forum Veteran
Forum Veteran
Joined: Mon Jul 17, 2006 9:45 pm
Posts: 22541
Location: Makes U think, doesn't it?
Oh I can't get there until 1am so any slot around them would be fine

shaman
 Post subject: Re: NSB Xmas Party 2017
PostPosted: Wed Oct 18, 2017 12:28 pm 
Forum Veteran
Forum Veteran
Joined: Thu Jul 17, 2003 11:25 pm
Posts: 37712
Party finishes at 10:40pm, when the last orders bell goes and the bouncers start looking even grumpier.

Doomo
 Post subject: Re: NSB Xmas Party 2017
PostPosted: Wed Oct 18, 2017 2:05 pm 
Forum Veteran
Forum Veteran
Joined: Tue Jan 10, 2006 1:39 pm
Posts: 12131
Location: cuntford
only going if nukems mum does

MrNobody01
 Post subject: Re: NSB Xmas Party 2017
PostPosted: Thu Oct 19, 2017 8:55 am 
Forum Veteran
Forum Veteran
Joined: Sat Mar 10, 2007 11:28 am
Posts: 2777
Location: hidden in madness
ì`ll come over...

dougsdinner
 Post subject: Re: NSB Xmas Party 2017
PostPosted: Thu Oct 19, 2017 9:02 pm 
Noob
Noob

Joined: Sun Sep 17, 2017 4:41 pm
Posts: 14
Only is nsbh and medovijkch are cuming, and sticks, him too
shaman
 Post subject: Re: NSB Xmas Party 2017
PostPosted: Thu Oct 19, 2017 11:13 pm 
Forum Veteran
Forum Veteran
Joined: Thu Jul 17, 2003 11:25 pm
Posts: 37712
Rubbish commitment. Xmas is now cancelled.

This is why breaks is dead btw.

Protoplasym
 Post subject: Re: NSB Xmas Party 2017
PostPosted: Fri Oct 20, 2017 9:43 pm 
Regular Reader
Regular Reader
Joined: Mon Jan 02, 2017 3:08 am
Posts: 132
shaman wrote:
Rubbish commitment. Xmas is now cancelled.

This is why breaks is dead btw.


Does this mean my slot has been cancelled as well?

Image

