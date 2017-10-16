HOME   :  MUSIC DISCUSSION  :  MIXES & RADIO  :  PRODUCTION TIPS & TRACKS  :  EVENT LISTINGS
REGISTER  :  LOGIN  :  OFF TOPIC  :  NEW USERS  :  FORUM INFO
Go to NSB Radio - Online Breakbeat Radio Station
Go to NSB Radio - Online Breakbeat Radio Station
ON NOW :: ...
  192K STREAM Launch Radio in WinAMP Launch Radio in Windows Media Player Launch Radio in RealPlayer Launch Radio in iTunes Launch Web Player
SHOW TIMETABLE : CHAT ROOM : DOWNLOAD MP3 ARCHIVES
It is currently Mon Oct 16, 2017 8:26 am




Post new topic Reply to topic  Page 1 of 1
  [ 2 posts ] 
  Previous topic | Next topic 
Author Message
blandf
 Post subject: Free to a good home...
PostPosted: Sun Oct 15, 2017 4:54 pm 
Offline
Forum Veteran
Forum Veteran
User avatar

Joined: Sat Jan 03, 2004 12:10 am
Posts: 3292
Location: Haventaclueport
...you need only pick them up (South Wales). 114 12" and a couple of 10", all breakbeat and nuskool breaks from 1998-2008. Perfect for any budding breaks DJs or established ones for that matter. Making space for new stuff so having a clear out. Loved for nearly 20 years, but will no doubt need a quick clean as had their fair share of spins.

PM me if interested.

Includes Stanton Warriors, Kid Alex, Krafty Kuts, Madox, Tipper, AMB, Cedric Benoit, Friendly, Wayward Soul, C83, Future Funk Squad, Sly Fidelity, Backdraft, Ed Solo, Skool Of Thought, Breakneck, Rogue Element, Mara, Terminalhead, Nitro, Psure, Vlad & Ardisson, Poxymusic, DJ Icey, Phase Base, Hybrid, Steve Mcmahon, Way Out West, Leuroj, Hyper, DJ Zinc, Brothers Bud, Vigi & Flip, Atomic Hooligan, Jason Sparks, Freq Nasty, BLIM, Spacek, Kraymon, Quivver, Drummatic Twins, Nick Thayer, Shiloh, Kickflip, Capoeira Twins, Paradox 3000, Chris Carter, Splitloop, Introspective, Flatline, Artline, Soul Of Man, B-Phreak, Baobinga & ID, Dreadzone, Kiro, Undecided, Jay Stewart, Freq Nasty, Rob Reng, Aquasky, Stabilizer, Delta Blue, Matt Cantor, Rennie Pilgrem, Rico Tubbs, Danmass, Freestylers, Breakfastaz, Deekline & Wizard, Nubreed, Son Of The Electric Ghost, Soto, Plass, Plump DJs.... I got tired of writing.

Image

_________________
Image


Share on FacebookShare on Twitter
Top
 Profile  
Reply with quote  
dnr
PostPosted: Sun Oct 15, 2017 9:26 pm 
Offline
Noob
Noob

Joined: Fri Aug 25, 2017 6:08 am
Posts: 11
I think I sent a PM. I'm still new to the board. But let me know. I'm in the US and would be willing to part for shipping if it's not too much.
If that's an option.
Top
 Profile  
Reply with quote  
Display posts from previous:  Sort by  
Post new topic Reply to topic  Page 1 of 1
  [ 2 posts ] 

Board index » BREAKS, BEATS, BASS, MUSIC » MUSIC DISCUSSION

All times are UTC [ DST ]

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: Google [Bot] and 9 guests

You cannot post new topics in this forum
You cannot reply to topics in this forum
You cannot edit your posts in this forum
You cannot delete your posts in this forum
You cannot post attachments in this forum

Jump to:  
cron
Powered by iwtf.net & thetwopercent.co.uk