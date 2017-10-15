Forum Veteran

...you need only pick them up (South Wales). 114 12" and a couple of 10", all breakbeat and nuskool breaks from 1998-2008. Perfect for any budding breaks DJs or established ones for that matter. Making space for new stuff so having a clear out. Loved for nearly 20 years, but will no doubt need a quick clean as had their fair share of spins.PM me if interested.Includes Stanton Warriors, Kid Alex, Krafty Kuts, Madox, Tipper, AMB, Cedric Benoit, Friendly, Wayward Soul, C83, Future Funk Squad, Sly Fidelity, Backdraft, Ed Solo, Skool Of Thought, Breakneck, Rogue Element, Mara, Terminalhead, Nitro, Psure, Vlad & Ardisson, Poxymusic, DJ Icey, Phase Base, Hybrid, Steve Mcmahon, Way Out West, Leuroj, Hyper, DJ Zinc, Brothers Bud, Vigi & Flip, Atomic Hooligan, Jason Sparks, Freq Nasty, BLIM, Spacek, Kraymon, Quivver, Drummatic Twins, Nick Thayer, Shiloh, Kickflip, Capoeira Twins, Paradox 3000, Chris Carter, Splitloop, Introspective, Flatline, Artline, Soul Of Man, B-Phreak, Baobinga & ID, Dreadzone, Kiro, Undecided, Jay Stewart, Freq Nasty, Rob Reng, Aquasky, Stabilizer, Delta Blue, Matt Cantor, Rennie Pilgrem, Rico Tubbs, Danmass, Freestylers, Breakfastaz, Deekline & Wizard, Nubreed, Son Of The Electric Ghost, Soto, Plass, Plump DJs.... I got tired of writing.

