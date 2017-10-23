HOME   :  MUSIC DISCUSSION  :  MIXES & RADIO  :  PRODUCTION TIPS & TRACKS  :  EVENT LISTINGS
REGISTER  :  LOGIN  :  OFF TOPIC  :  NEW USERS  :  FORUM INFO
Go to NSB Radio - Online Breakbeat Radio Station
Go to NSB Radio - Online Breakbeat Radio Station
ON NOW :: ...
  192K STREAM Launch Radio in WinAMP Launch Radio in Windows Media Player Launch Radio in RealPlayer Launch Radio in iTunes Launch Web Player
SHOW TIMETABLE : CHAT ROOM : DOWNLOAD MP3 ARCHIVES
It is currently Mon Oct 23, 2017 11:05 am




Post new topic Reply to topic  Page 1 of 1
  [ 11 posts ] 
  Previous topic | Next topic 
Author Message
Protoplasym
PostPosted: Tue Oct 10, 2017 3:59 pm 
Offline
Regular Reader
Regular Reader
User avatar

Joined: Mon Jan 02, 2017 3:08 am
Posts: 134
http://www.fromscratchpancakes.com/2010/07/how-to-make-chocolate-chip-pancakes.html

_________________
https://soundcloud.com/protoplasym


Share on FacebookShare on Twitter
Top
 Profile  
Reply with quote  
Doomo
PostPosted: Tue Oct 10, 2017 4:43 pm 
Offline
Forum Veteran
Forum Veteran
User avatar

Joined: Tue Jan 10, 2006 1:39 pm
Posts: 12133
Location: cuntford
Deep mix:


Link to track on SoundCloud

_________________
Deep house with a pretty lush vocal. Its actually quite good 8)

Link to track on SoundCloud
Top
 Profile  
Reply with quote  
TT_
PostPosted: Tue Oct 10, 2017 5:39 pm 
Offline
Forum Veteran
Forum Veteran
User avatar

Joined: Mon Dec 06, 2004 12:48 am
Posts: 18077
Location: synth
Do you actually paint space marines proto ?
Top
 Profile  
Reply with quote  
dougsdinner
PostPosted: Tue Oct 10, 2017 9:20 pm 
Offline
Noob
Noob

Joined: Sun Sep 17, 2017 4:41 pm
Posts: 14
Chocolate chip pancakes sound a bit meh.
Top
 Profile  
Reply with quote  
Danny
PostPosted: Wed Oct 11, 2017 11:00 am 
Offline
Forum Veteran
Forum Veteran
User avatar

Joined: Tue May 15, 2007 10:09 am
Posts: 5850
Location: the Netherlands
American pancakes aren't pancakes, they're waffles without a waffle pattern. :tongue:
Here in the Netherlands we have pancakes for dinner and they're much, much thinner (and probably much less sweet) than US pancakes. I personally like to make them with cheese.

Image

_________________
ImageImage
Top
 Profile  
Reply with quote  
jprime
PostPosted: Wed Oct 11, 2017 9:41 pm 
Offline
Forum Veteran
Forum Veteran
User avatar

Joined: Wed Mar 02, 2005 2:20 am
Posts: 3839
Location: Comox Valley, Canada
So....crepes. Next.

_________________
OUT FER A RIP

JPRIME on SOUNDCLOUD
TWITTER
Facebork
Top
 Profile  
Reply with quote  
TT_
PostPosted: Thu Oct 12, 2017 2:38 am 
Offline
Forum Veteran
Forum Veteran
User avatar

Joined: Mon Dec 06, 2004 12:48 am
Posts: 18077
Location: synth
So not a bad thread all round for old proto
Top
 Profile  
Reply with quote  
Danny
PostPosted: Thu Oct 12, 2017 6:47 am 
Offline
Forum Veteran
Forum Veteran
User avatar

Joined: Tue May 15, 2007 10:09 am
Posts: 5850
Location: the Netherlands
jprime wrote:
So....crepes. Next.


No no, crepes are even thinner versions of pancakes, the above picture is not a crepe.
I honestly have no idea if that goes for any other country than the Netherlands though! :lol:

_________________
ImageImage
Top
 Profile  
Reply with quote  
Lightshapers
PostPosted: Fri Oct 13, 2017 8:53 pm 
Offline
Forum Veteran
Forum Veteran
User avatar

Joined: Mon Sep 20, 2010 10:54 am
Posts: 6284
Location: ooga chaka ooga chaka ooga ooga ooga chaka
the dutch are not alone danny :lol: http://www.mirror.co.uk/social/happy-pa ... at-9927878

_________________
https://soundcloud.com/lightshapers
https://soundcloud.com/lombardiandkostello
Top
 Profile  
Reply with quote  
Protoplasym
PostPosted: Fri Oct 20, 2017 9:39 pm 
Offline
Regular Reader
Regular Reader
User avatar

Joined: Mon Jan 02, 2017 3:08 am
Posts: 134
TT_ wrote:
Do you actually paint space marines proto ?


I like to paint my penis red and pretend I'm a Flamingo.

Danny wrote:
American pancakes aren't pancakes, they're waffles without a waffle pattern. :tongue:
Here in the Netherlands we have pancakes for dinner and they're much, much thinner (and probably much less sweet) than US pancakes. I personally like to make them with cheese.

Image


I'm surprised you fellas don't make 'em with p*t. :ugeek:

_________________
https://soundcloud.com/protoplasym
Top
 Profile  
Reply with quote  
Danny
PostPosted: Mon Oct 23, 2017 10:39 am 
Offline
Forum Veteran
Forum Veteran
User avatar

Joined: Tue May 15, 2007 10:09 am
Posts: 5850
Location: the Netherlands
Protoplasym wrote:
TT_ wrote:
Do you actually paint space marines proto ?


I like to paint my penis red and pretend I'm a Flamingo.

Danny wrote:
American pancakes aren't pancakes, they're waffles without a waffle pattern. :tongue:
Here in the Netherlands we have pancakes for dinner and they're much, much thinner (and probably much less sweet) than US pancakes. I personally like to make them with cheese.

Image


I'm surprised you fellas don't make 'em with p*t. :ugeek:


Have you even been to the Netherlands? Of course you can get them with pot.
And how is pot a word that needs to be censored?

_________________
ImageImage
Top
 Profile  
Reply with quote  
Display posts from previous:  Sort by  
Post new topic Reply to topic  Page 1 of 1
  [ 11 posts ] 

Board index » OFF TOPIC » OFF TOPIC

All times are UTC [ DST ]

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: Google [Bot] and 12 guests

You cannot post new topics in this forum
You cannot reply to topics in this forum
You cannot edit your posts in this forum
You cannot delete your posts in this forum
You cannot post attachments in this forum

Jump to:  
Powered by iwtf.net & thetwopercent.co.uk