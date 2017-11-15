Noob

Joined: Tue Aug 26, 2014 4:25 pm

Posts: 14





On the main psychedelic trance stage we’ll have sonic delights from



Alpha Portal

Astrix

Ace Ventura by Yoni Oshrat

Vertical Mode

Xerox

The Goblin

DJ Liquid Ross

Nikki S



Venue: The Troxy Theatre - LONDON

490 Commercial Road. E1 0HX

http://www.troxy.co.uk/



2000 capacity dance floor!



Tickets available online at:



Skiddle:

AAA:

Resident Advisor:

Fatsoma:

TicketArena:

TheTicketseller:





GET INVOLVED WITH ILLUMINAUGHTY :



DJ Competition :

Play at illumiNaughty :

Put your stall at IllumiNaughty :

Performance :

Street Team :

Photographers and Videographers

Volunteers on the night :



Also from



Access All Areas:



OVER THE COUNTER SALES

Access All Ares Ltd, Camden

Offices at 2nd Floor

30c Camden Lock Place, London, NW1 8AL

Opening hours: Tuesday to Saturday 12pm - 7pm - Sundays and Bank Holidays closed.

+44 (0)20 7267 8320 IllumiNaughty and friends return for their annual extravaganza at London’s most luxurious large-scale iconic it venues Troxy. Located in heart of East London and boasting a 2000 capacity dance floor, combined with its stunning art deco exuberance from another age, you’re all really in for a special treat where we once again turn the space into a wonderland of psychedelic marvel as we travel through the space-time continuum with our trance partners in crime ..Hommega!On the main psychedelic trance stage we’ll have sonic delights fromAlpha PortalAstrixAce Ventura by Yoni OshratVertical ModeXeroxThe GoblinDJ Liquid RossNikki SVenue: The Troxy Theatre - LONDON490 Commercial Road. E1 0HX2000 capacity dance floor!Tickets available online at:Skiddle: http://bit.ly/NovemberReignIllumiNaughtyTickets AAA: https://goo.gl/4jXfmM Resident Advisor: https://goo.gl/3A59WY Fatsoma: https://goo.gl/hSKKYR TicketArena: https://goo.gl/egnJcM TheTicketseller: https://goo.gl/ABo4hw GET INVOLVED WITH ILLUMINAUGHTY :DJ Competition : https://www.facebook.com/events/349068562178162 Play at illumiNaughty : http://bit.ly/2tJ2qX9 Put your stall at IllumiNaughty : http://bit.ly/illuminaughtystalls Performance : http://bit.ly/2to7cK3 Street Team : http://bit.ly/streetTeam2017 Photographers and Videographers http://bit.ly/MediaIllumiNaughty2017 Volunteers on the night : http://bit.ly/29HKRBT Also fromAccess All Areas:OVER THE COUNTER SALESAccess All Ares Ltd, CamdenOffices at 2nd Floor30c Camden Lock Place, London, NW1 8ALOpening hours: Tuesday to Saturday 12pm - 7pm - Sundays and Bank Holidays closed.+44 (0)20 7267 8320



