IllumiNasty
PostPosted: Fri Oct 06, 2017 10:34 am 






IllumiNaughty and friends return for their annual extravaganza at London’s most luxurious large-scale iconic it venues Troxy. Located in heart of East London and boasting a 2000 capacity dance floor, combined with its stunning art deco exuberance from another age, you’re all really in for a special treat where we once again turn the space into a wonderland of psychedelic marvel as we travel through the space-time continuum with our trance partners in crime ..Hommega!

On the main psychedelic trance stage we’ll have sonic delights from

Alpha Portal
Astrix
Ace Ventura by Yoni Oshrat
Vertical Mode
Xerox
The Goblin
DJ Liquid Ross
Nikki S

Venue: The Troxy Theatre - LONDON
490 Commercial Road. E1 0HX
http://www.troxy.co.uk/

2000 capacity dance floor!

Tickets available online at:

Skiddle: http://bit.ly/NovemberReignIllumiNaughtyTickets
AAA: https://goo.gl/4jXfmM
Resident Advisor: https://goo.gl/3A59WY
Fatsoma: https://goo.gl/hSKKYR
TicketArena: https://goo.gl/egnJcM
TheTicketseller: https://goo.gl/ABo4hw


GET INVOLVED WITH ILLUMINAUGHTY :

DJ Competition : https://www.facebook.com/events/349068562178162
Play at illumiNaughty : http://bit.ly/2tJ2qX9
Put your stall at IllumiNaughty : http://bit.ly/illuminaughtystalls
Performance : http://bit.ly/2to7cK3
Street Team : http://bit.ly/streetTeam2017
Photographers and Videographers http://bit.ly/MediaIllumiNaughty2017
Volunteers on the night : http://bit.ly/29HKRBT

Also from

Access All Areas:

OVER THE COUNTER SALES
Access All Ares Ltd, Camden
Offices at 2nd Floor
30c Camden Lock Place, London, NW1 8AL
Opening hours: Tuesday to Saturday 12pm - 7pm - Sundays and Bank Holidays closed.
+44 (0)20 7267 8320


laarpp
PostPosted: Wed Nov 15, 2017 12:52 am 








does the party anything to do with breaks?
