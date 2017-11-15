IllumiNaughty and friends return for their annual extravaganza at London’s most luxurious large-scale iconic it venues Troxy. Located in heart of East London and boasting a 2000 capacity dance floor, combined with its stunning art deco exuberance from another age, you’re all really in for a special treat where we once again turn the space into a wonderland of psychedelic marvel as we travel through the space-time continuum with our trance partners in crime ..Hommega!
On the main psychedelic trance stage we’ll have sonic delights from
Alpha Portal
Astrix
Ace Ventura by Yoni Oshrat
Vertical Mode
Xerox
The Goblin
DJ Liquid Ross
Nikki S
Venue: The Troxy Theatre - LONDON
490 Commercial Road. E1 0HXhttp://www.troxy.co.uk/
2000 capacity dance floor!
Tickets available online
Also from
