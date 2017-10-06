HOME   :  MUSIC DISCUSSION  :  MIXES & RADIO  :  PRODUCTION TIPS & TRACKS  :  EVENT LISTINGS
The Goblin for so it will be convenient to speak of them stood motionless at his next destination … His large deep dark eyes shone and twinkled, and his usually deep green face was flushed but animated

“Where am I …? “
..Bristol said the voice in his head.
I’ve never been here before … or have I ?
The Voyager has arrived.
--

IllumiNaughty: The Voyager comes to BRISTOL . 09-12.2017

After an incredible 2017 with massive goings on in London Manchester, Ibiza and some of the UK Festivals, the UK’s premiere psychedelic events teams arrives in Bristol at Trinity Center .

On the main psychedelic trance stage we’ll have sonic delights from

Space Tribe - http://www.facebook.com/SpaceTribe.Music
MAD MAXX - http://www.facebook.com/madmaxxmusic
MAD TRIBE - http://www.facebook.com/MAD-TRIBE-385589621578092/
The Goblin - www.illuminaughty.co.uk/category/illumi ... blin-mixes
MONK3YLOGIC - https://www.facebook.com/Monk3ylogic/
Pieman - https://www.facebook.com/piemanfrog/

Venue: Trinity Centre

Tickets available online at:
Skiddle: http://bit.ly/IllumiNaughtyBristolTickets
Access All Areas: http://www.accessallareas.org/illuminaughty/
Resident Advisor: https://goo.gl/xVNUCA
Fatsoma: https://goo.gl/wC5BYN
TicketArena: https://goo.gl/iGXwAZ
TheTicketSeller: https://goo.gl/yymrhx
Bristol Ticketshop: https://goo.gl/6xxQqb

GET INVOLVED WITH ILLUMINAUGHTY :

DJ Competition : https://www.facebook.com/events/349068562178162
Play at illumiNaughty : http://bit.ly/2tJ2qX9
Put your stall at IllumiNaughty : http://bit.ly/illuminaughtystalls
Performance : http://bit.ly/2to7cK3
Street Team : http://bit.ly/streetTeam2017
Photographers and Videographers http://bit.ly/MediaIllumiNaughty2017
Volunteers on the night : http://bit.ly/29HKRBT


