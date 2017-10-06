Noob

“Where am I …? “

..Bristol said the voice in his head.

I’ve never been here before … or have I ?

The Voyager has arrived.

IllumiNaughty: The Voyager comes to BRISTOL . 09-12.2017



After an incredible 2017 with massive goings on in London Manchester, Ibiza and some of the UK Festivals, the UK’s premiere psychedelic events teams arrives in Bristol at Trinity Center .



On the main psychedelic trance stage we’ll have sonic delights from



Space Tribe -

MAD MAXX -

MAD TRIBE -

The Goblin -

MONK3YLOGIC -

Pieman -



Venue: Trinity Centre



Tickets available online at:

Skiddle:

Access All Areas:

Resident Advisor:

Fatsoma:

TicketArena:

TheTicketSeller:

Bristol Ticketshop:



GET INVOLVED WITH ILLUMINAUGHTY :



DJ Competition :

Play at illumiNaughty :

Put your stall at IllumiNaughty :

Performance :

Street Team :

Photographers and Videographers

