This Halloween expects to see:



6 rooms each with a unique sound and character, Stage performers running from start to finish, Bowlers transformed into a hectic Halloween paradise with decor from Visual Architects!

Uniquely designed stages with lighting and visuals and enough music and entertainment to keep you going to 5am



This is planning to be the biggest year to date for IllumiNaughty and we will be pushing the bar high for the carnival of chaos as we present to you UNDERWORLD



6 Fully themed arenas / Bumber cars / Outdoor Fun fair / Full Theatrical 3d Mapped stage Designs / Live art Exhibition / Thunderdome / Plethora of performers / Retro arcade / Laser Quest / Confetti Cannons / Fire & Pyrotecnics / Matrix Laser show / Market Area / Food Court / Fancy Dress



FULL LINE UP RELEASED



-- THE CASTLE (PsyTrance)--



Vini Vici

Sesto Sento

Juno-Reactor

Avalon

The Goblin

Michele Adamson

Steve Podmore



- THE LAB (Drum n Bass)-



LTJ Bukem DJ

Drumsound & Bassline Smith

Sub Zero (Official Fan Page)

Kallima

Nothing to Lose & Echidna



- THE COVEN (Breaks ElectroSwing Vintage remix)-



Krafty Kuts

Far Too Loud

Featurecast

Funkliners

DJ Clumsy Madhatter

Emma Clair



- THE GARDEN (Reggae Dub) -



Iration Steppas Official

Aba Shanti-I

MR FASO

Sinai Sound System



- THE CANTINA – Hosted by Inspiral Events (Psychedelic Electronic)



GAUDI

Celt Islam

Aliji

Mara LeFay

Aztekh





- THE DOME (Chillout) -



Michele Adamson

Mysticism

+ many more



Get your tickets now:

Skiddle:

AAA:

Resident Advisor:

Fatsoma:

TicketArena:

TheTicketSeller:



GET INVOLVED WITH ILLUMINAUGHTY :



DJ Competition :

Play at illumiNaughty :

Put your stall at IllumiNaughty :

Performance :

Street Team :

Photographers and Videographers

Volunteers on the night :





Phase1: £17.5 SOLD OUT

Phase2: £19.5 SOLD OUT

Phase3: £24.5 SOLD OUT

Phase4: £27.5 SOLD OUT

Phase5: £29.5 On Sale until the 14th of October

Advanced tickets £33.50 on sale for the last 2 weeks



More On The Door

