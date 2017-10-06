Join The Goblin and all his characters as the story unfolds revealing another chapter in the IllumiNaughty story…
This Halloween expects to see:
6 rooms each with a unique sound and character, Stage performers running from start to finish, Bowlers transformed into a hectic Halloween paradise with decor from Visual Architects!
Uniquely designed stages with lighting and visuals and enough music and entertainment to keep you going to 5am
This is planning to be the biggest year to date for IllumiNaughty and we will be pushing the bar high for the carnival of chaos as we present to you UNDERWORLD
6 Fully themed arenas / Bumber cars / Outdoor Fun fair / Full Theatrical 3d Mapped stage Designs / Live art Exhibition / Thunderdome / Plethora of performers / Retro arcade / Laser Quest / Confetti Cannons / Fire & Pyrotecnics / Matrix Laser show / Market Area / Food Court / Fancy Dress
FULL LINE UP RELEASED
-- THE CASTLE (PsyTrance)--
Vini Vici
Sesto Sento
Juno-Reactor
Avalon
The Goblin
Michele Adamson
Steve Podmore
- THE LAB (Drum n Bass)-
LTJ Bukem DJ
Drumsound & Bassline Smith
Sub Zero (Official Fan Page)
Kallima
Nothing to Lose & Echidna
- THE COVEN (Breaks ElectroSwing Vintage remix)-
Krafty Kuts
Far Too Loud
Featurecast
Funkliners
DJ Clumsy Madhatter
Emma Clair
- THE GARDEN (Reggae Dub) -
Iration Steppas Official
Aba Shanti-I
MR FASO
Sinai Sound System
- THE CANTINA – Hosted by Inspiral Events (Psychedelic Electronic)
GAUDI
Celt Islam
Aliji
Mara LeFay
Aztekh
- THE DOME (Chillout) -
Michele Adamson
Mysticism
+ many more
Get your tickets now:
GET INVOLVED WITH ILLUMINAUGHTY :
Phase1: £17.5 SOLD OUT
Phase2: £19.5 SOLD OUT
Phase3: £24.5 SOLD OUT
Phase4: £27.5 SOLD OUT
Phase5: £29.5 On Sale until the 14th of October
Advanced tickets £33.50 on sale for the last 2 weeks
More On The Door
After Party: Advance: £3 / MOTD