Here is a brand new mix from us: the recording from our recent 'Attic Showcase' set, recorded live at Big Fun at The Lord Gladstone in Chippendale, a couple of Sundays ago.
A huge thanks to a Big Fun crew and the mighty Sunday evening crowd—some of whom can be heard throughout the mix, if you listen closely!
We were thrilled to be asked to play this one, and having the opportunity to showcase the sound we've been really digging of late—straight-up swinging, funky, disco-driven house music!—which is really well represented in this offering!
We hope you enjoy this one!
P.S. Plenty coming up on the Attic-front for us really soon, too: an upstairs takeover at Goodbar with the Kyoku Records boys, a trip across to Manly for Original Vibe and, of course, a big announcement for our next event! Stay tuned... tell your friends!
