A huge thanks to a Big Fun crew and the mighty Sunday evening crowd—some of whom can be heard throughout the mix, if you listen closely!



We were thrilled to be asked to play this one, and having the opportunity to showcase the sound we've been really digging of late—straight-up swinging, funky, disco-driven house music!—which is really well represented in this offering!



We hope you enjoy this one!



P.S. Plenty coming up on the Attic-front for us really soon, too: an upstairs takeover at Goodbar with the Kyoku Records boys, a trip across to Manly for Original Vibe and, of course, a big announcement for our next event! Stay tuned... tell your friends!



> Download Here



> Soundcloud Link





Link to track on SoundCloud



: Tracklisting:

01 : Bas Roos - 'One Way' (Original Mix) [Exploited]

02 : Jeremy Juno - 'Stepped Into My Life' (Original Mix) [Nervous Records]

03 : Junktion - 'I'm Wishin' (Original Mix) [Razor-N-Tape Records]

04 : Cody Currie - 'Movin' Smoke' (Original Mix) [Razor-N-Tape Records]

05 : Voodoo Whiskey - 'Get Next To You' (Original Mix) [Masterworks Music]

06 : Coeo - 'Flesh World' (Original Mix) [Toy Tonics]

07 : Dan Kye - 'Like You Wanna' (Original Mix) [Rhythm Section International]

08 : Black Loops ft. Felipe Gordon - 'Mia Negrita' (Original Mix) [Toy Tonics]

09 : Cody Currie - 'Hearty & Healthy' (Original Mix) [Better Listen Records]

10 : Folamour - 'You Never Told Me I'll Miss You That Much' (Original Mix) [Delicieuse Records]

11 : Detroit Swindle - 'Brotherman' (KRL Remix) [Freerange Records]

12 : Cody Currie - 'Heineken 04' (Original Mix) [Better Listen Records]

13 : David & Hjalti - 'Whatever You Want' (Original Mix) [Lagaffe Tales]

14 : Voodoo Whiskey - 'Blueberry Muffins' (Original Mix) [Masterworks Music]

15 : Sune - 'Pistachio Sour' (Daniel Leseman Remix) [Kyoku Records]

16 : Aroop Roy - 'Talkin' Bout Life' (Original Mix) [House of Disco Records]

17 : Dire Straits - 'Six Blade Knife' (Daniel Zuur Edit) [CDR]

18 : DJ Nature - 'Loving U More' (Original Mix) [Futureboogie Recordings]

19 : Folamour - 'Island Of Recent Father' (Original Mix) [Glitterbox Recordings]

20 : Session Victim - 'Shadows' (Original Mix) [Delusions Of Grandeur]

21 : Interstate - 'Vanice Beach' (Original Mix) [Waxtefacts]

22 : Chez Damier ft. Leroy Burgess - 'Your Love' (Kai Alce Unreleased Mix Edit) [CDR]

23 : Folamour - 'La Pierre Et Le Sabre' (Original Mix) [Tronic Session Records]

24 : Fusion Groove Orchestra ft. Steve Lucas - 'If Only I Could' (Liem Remix) [Classic Music Company]

25 : Soulphiction - 'Hustler's Ball' (Original Mix) [Philpot Records]

