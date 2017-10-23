HOME   :  MUSIC DISCUSSION  :  MIXES & RADIO  :  PRODUCTION TIPS & TRACKS  :  EVENT LISTINGS
REGISTER  :  LOGIN  :  OFF TOPIC  :  NEW USERS  :  FORUM INFO
Go to NSB Radio - Online Breakbeat Radio Station
Go to NSB Radio - Online Breakbeat Radio Station
ON NOW :: ...
  192K STREAM Launch Radio in WinAMP Launch Radio in Windows Media Player Launch Radio in RealPlayer Launch Radio in iTunes Launch Web Player
SHOW TIMETABLE : CHAT ROOM : DOWNLOAD MP3 ARCHIVES
It is currently Mon Oct 23, 2017 11:40 pm




Post new topic Reply to topic  Page 1 of 1
  [ 14 posts ] 
  Previous topic | Next topic 
Author Message
Protoplasym
PostPosted: Tue Oct 03, 2017 9:08 pm 
Offline
Regular Reader
Regular Reader
User avatar

Joined: Mon Jan 02, 2017 3:08 am
Posts: 139

Link to track on SoundCloud

Nuskool Breakbeat

Image

_________________
https://soundcloud.com/protoplasym

https://www.youtube.com/user/nuskoolbreaksus


Share on FacebookShare on Twitter
Top
 Profile  
Reply with quote  
Lightshapers
PostPosted: Wed Oct 11, 2017 2:02 pm 
Offline
Forum Veteran
Forum Veteran
User avatar

Joined: Mon Sep 20, 2010 10:54 am
Posts: 6284
Location: ooga chaka ooga chaka ooga ooga ooga chaka
theres not much about it that id call memorable :|

_________________
https://soundcloud.com/lightshapers
https://soundcloud.com/lombardiandkostello
Top
 Profile  
Reply with quote  
Doomo
PostPosted: Wed Oct 11, 2017 5:00 pm 
Offline
Forum Veteran
Forum Veteran
User avatar

Joined: Tue Jan 10, 2006 1:39 pm
Posts: 12133
Location: cuntford
Deep mix:


Link to track on SoundCloud

8)

_________________
Deep house with a pretty lush vocal. Its actually quite good 8)

Link to track on SoundCloud
Top
 Profile  
Reply with quote  
ag4111
PostPosted: Wed Oct 11, 2017 5:58 pm 
Offline
Forum Veteran
Forum Veteran
User avatar

Joined: Fri Oct 24, 2003 11:11 am
Posts: 108324
Location: 20%
Truly awful

_________________
Image
Bin Jesus wrote:
Clod has been meeting for illicit blindfold sessions in a dark room with a hot white women he met online.

Jeremy Kyle reveals that clod has in fact been banging not only a dude, but a his own estranged half chinese son from a former interracial marriage that ended so badly it left him bitter and incredibly racist.

Image
Top
 Profile  
Reply with quote  
Lightshapers
PostPosted: Fri Oct 13, 2017 8:41 pm 
Offline
Forum Veteran
Forum Veteran
User avatar

Joined: Mon Sep 20, 2010 10:54 am
Posts: 6284
Location: ooga chaka ooga chaka ooga ooga ooga chaka
:lol: shitter than faithless

_________________
https://soundcloud.com/lightshapers
https://soundcloud.com/lombardiandkostello
Top
 Profile  
Reply with quote  
Protoplasym
PostPosted: Tue Oct 17, 2017 8:29 pm 
Offline
Regular Reader
Regular Reader
User avatar

Joined: Mon Jan 02, 2017 3:08 am
Posts: 139
Lightshapers wrote:
How'd you get the Bass to move around like that? It sounds wicked.


Creative use of LFO. I know.

_________________
https://soundcloud.com/protoplasym

https://www.youtube.com/user/nuskoolbreaksus
Top
 Profile  
Reply with quote  
Doomo
PostPosted: Wed Oct 18, 2017 10:39 am 
Offline
Forum Veteran
Forum Veteran
User avatar

Joined: Tue Jan 10, 2006 1:39 pm
Posts: 12133
Location: cuntford

Link to track on SoundCloud

Protoplasym wrote:
That mix is wicked mate. thanks for sharing


No probs :)

_________________
Deep house with a pretty lush vocal. Its actually quite good 8)

Link to track on SoundCloud
Top
 Profile  
Reply with quote  
Protoplasym
PostPosted: Thu Oct 19, 2017 11:08 pm 
Offline
Regular Reader
Regular Reader
User avatar

Joined: Mon Jan 02, 2017 3:08 am
Posts: 139
Doomo wrote:

Link to track on SoundCloud

Protoplasym wrote:
You really want me to check that Mix out eh...


No probs :)


Giving feedback to your Mix in my own, amazing tune thread... :o :ugeek: :o

Deep House has never been my cup of tea. ;)

_________________
https://soundcloud.com/protoplasym

https://www.youtube.com/user/nuskoolbreaksus
Top
 Profile  
Reply with quote  
Doomo
PostPosted: Fri Oct 20, 2017 10:42 am 
Offline
Forum Veteran
Forum Veteran
User avatar

Joined: Tue Jan 10, 2006 1:39 pm
Posts: 12133
Location: cuntford
I'm learning from the best 8)

Edit: Its not all deep house btw ;)

_________________
Deep house with a pretty lush vocal. Its actually quite good 8)

Link to track on SoundCloud
Top
 Profile  
Reply with quote  
Protoplasym
PostPosted: Fri Oct 20, 2017 9:30 pm 
Offline
Regular Reader
Regular Reader
User avatar

Joined: Mon Jan 02, 2017 3:08 am
Posts: 139
Doomo wrote:
I'm learning from the best 8)

Edit: Its not all deep house btw ;)


I've always respected Tune Threads, you know that.

I scanned through it and only heard House... wonder if I missed something special in there. :(

*edit* - Ok, at 30 minutes, that is a funky jam right there, I like that one. The constant snare triplet work is slick and the vocals are beyond jiving... can't go wrong with the constant porn guitar wah lick as well. :pimp: @ 32ish, wow that Lead is funky as can be. I listened to the Mix-Out of that one, nice... going into that big SD with the hat layer on it, worked well. So pardon moi, 99% House, 1 Breakbeat tune. :tongue:


Now go study my "Headbang" sketch and learn something about Nuskool Breakbeat.
8)

_________________
https://soundcloud.com/protoplasym

https://www.youtube.com/user/nuskoolbreaksus
Top
 Profile  
Reply with quote  
alex_virr
PostPosted: Sat Oct 21, 2017 4:41 am 
Offline
Forum Veteran
Forum Veteran
User avatar

Joined: Thu Jan 29, 2004 6:13 pm
Posts: 25177
Location: technaux
Hey Chris I like the bass parts and the movement in the sounds. Think that's all pretty cool, interesting even. The drums sound weak though, a bit flat and could be much more dynamic and interesting. They just sound a bit, I dunno, generic electronic, without any layering or creative sampling. Find 3 different snares and layer them into one. Do the same with the kick. Or find a kick and snare that already have a lot of impact. Or find a loop thats killer and chop it up. Without that kind of approach to the groove it just sounds super dated. Also I get its a sketch but it sounds like one. Could be an actual song but it needs a fair bit more work to be one.

_________________
Strontium Music

Image

SOUNDCLOUD | FACEBOOK | TWITTER | TUMBLR
Top
 Profile  
Reply with quote  
Protoplasym
PostPosted: Sun Oct 22, 2017 1:22 am 
Offline
Regular Reader
Regular Reader
User avatar

Joined: Mon Jan 02, 2017 3:08 am
Posts: 139
alex_virr wrote:
Hey Chris I like the bass parts and the movement in the sounds. Think that's all pretty cool, interesting even. The drums sound weak though, a bit flat and could be much more dynamic and interesting. They just sound a bit, I dunno, generic electronic, without any layering or creative sampling. Find 3 different snares and layer them into one. Do the same with the kick. Or find a kick and snare that already have a lot of impact. Or find a loop thats killer and chop it up. Without that kind of approach to the groove it just sounds super dated. Also I get its a sketch but it sounds like one. Could be an actual song but it needs a fair bit more work to be one.


I find it interesting you think the drums are weak considering I find them so meaty. :p I'm not sure if I layered that KD, but I know I spent a good hour constructing that SD with multiple layers, and I've literally thought about EQing some of the low and mid out of the SD because I thought it sounded a little too big.

No doubt. I think I started this back in '06 or '07, I do remember it had over 100 MBs of sounds and what not, it'll be a killer tune one of these days when I take the time to finish it. Funny, Questicles liked it too.


Thanks for the feedback, Alex.

_________________
https://soundcloud.com/protoplasym

https://www.youtube.com/user/nuskoolbreaksus
Top
 Profile  
Reply with quote  
Doomo
PostPosted: Mon Oct 23, 2017 10:19 am 
Offline
Forum Veteran
Forum Veteran
User avatar

Joined: Tue Jan 10, 2006 1:39 pm
Posts: 12133
Location: cuntford
Protoplasym wrote:
Doomo wrote:
I'm learning from the best 8)

Edit: Its not all deep house btw ;)


I've always respected Tune Threads, you know that.

I scanned through it and only heard House... wonder if I missed something special in there. :(

*edit* - Ok, at 30 minutes, that is a funky jam right there, I like that one. The constant snare triplet work is slick and the vocals are beyond jiving... can't go wrong with the constant porn guitar wah lick as well. :pimp: @ 32ish, wow that Lead is funky as can be. I listened to the Mix-Out of that one, nice... going into that big SD with the hat layer on it, worked well. So pardon moi, 99% House, 1 Breakbeat tune. :tongue:


Now go study my "Headbang" sketch and learn something about Nuskool Breakbeat.
8)


yes nice tune that. found it in amongst DnB would you believe (the guy usually makes DnB). Breaks the mix up nicely (which swings between nu disco and deep / tech) Gave up on breaks about 8 years ago. It went all clinical and shite. Even general midi's tracks went all harsh and nasty sounding.

_________________
Deep house with a pretty lush vocal. Its actually quite good 8)

Link to track on SoundCloud
Top
 Profile  
Reply with quote  
Protoplasym
PostPosted: Mon Oct 23, 2017 10:30 pm 
Offline
Regular Reader
Regular Reader
User avatar

Joined: Mon Jan 02, 2017 3:08 am
Posts: 139
Doomo wrote:
Protoplasym wrote:
Doomo wrote:
I'm learning from the best 8)

Edit: Its not all deep house btw ;)


I've always respected Tune Threads, you know that.

I scanned through it and only heard House... wonder if I missed something special in there. :(

*edit* - Ok, at 30 minutes, that is a funky jam right there, I like that one. The constant snare triplet work is slick and the vocals are beyond jiving... can't go wrong with the constant porn guitar wah lick as well. :pimp: @ 32ish, wow that Lead is funky as can be. I listened to the Mix-Out of that one, nice... going into that big SD with the hat layer on it, worked well. So pardon moi, 99% House, 1 Breakbeat tune. :tongue:


Now go study my "Headbang" sketch and learn something about Nuskool Breakbeat.
8)


yes nice tune that. found it in amongst DnB would you believe (the guy usually makes DnB). Breaks the mix up nicely (which swings between nu disco and deep / tech) Gave up on breaks about 8 years ago. It went all clinical and shite. Even general midi's tracks went all harsh and nasty sounding.


Do what? :cow: How can one give up on Breakbeat? That defies all logic. Seriously though, you just don't like aggressive tunes or was there more to it than that?

_________________
https://soundcloud.com/protoplasym

https://www.youtube.com/user/nuskoolbreaksus
Top
 Profile  
Reply with quote  
Display posts from previous:  Sort by  
Post new topic Reply to topic  Page 1 of 1
  [ 14 posts ] 

Board index » BREAKS, BEATS, BASS, MUSIC » PRODUCTION

All times are UTC [ DST ]

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: No registered users and 10 guests

You cannot post new topics in this forum
You cannot reply to topics in this forum
You cannot edit your posts in this forum
You cannot delete your posts in this forum
You cannot post attachments in this forum

Jump to:  
Powered by iwtf.net & thetwopercent.co.uk