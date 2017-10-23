Regular Reader

I've always respected Tune Threads, you know that.



I scanned through it and only heard House... wonder if I missed something special in there.



*edit* - Ok, at 30 minutes, that is a funky jam right there, I like that one. The constant snare triplet work is slick and the vocals are beyond jiving... can't go wrong with the constant porn guitar wah lick as well. @ 32ish, wow that Lead is funky as can be. I listened to the Mix-Out of that one, nice... going into that big SD with the hat layer on it, worked well. So pardon moi, 99% House, 1 Breakbeat tune.





Now go study my "Headbang" sketch and learn something about Nuskool Breakbeat.

Do what? How can one give up on Breakbeat? That defies all logic. Seriously though, you just don't like aggressive tunes or was there more to it than that? How can one give up on Breakbeat? That defies all logic. Seriously though, you just don't like aggressive tunes or was there more to it than that?

