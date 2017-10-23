Regular Reader

Joined: Mon Jan 02, 2017 3:08 am

Posts: 134

alex_virr wrote: Hey Chris I like the bass parts and the movement in the sounds. Think that's all pretty cool, interesting even. The drums sound weak though, a bit flat and could be much more dynamic and interesting. They just sound a bit, I dunno, generic electronic, without any layering or creative sampling. Find 3 different snares and layer them into one. Do the same with the kick. Or find a kick and snare that already have a lot of impact. Or find a loop thats killer and chop it up. Without that kind of approach to the groove it just sounds super dated. Also I get its a sketch but it sounds like one. Could be an actual song but it needs a fair bit more work to be one.



I find it interesting you think the drums are weak considering I find them so meaty. I'm not sure if I layered that KD, but I know I spent a good hour constructing that SD with multiple layers, and I've literally thought about EQing some of the low and mid out of the SD because I thought it sounded a little too big.



No doubt. I think I started this back in '06 or '07, I do remember it had over 100 MBs of sounds and what not, it'll be a killer tune one of these days when I take the time to finish it. Funny, Questicles liked it too.





Thanks for the feedback, Alex. I find it interesting you think the drums are weak considering I find them so meaty.I'm not sure if I layered that KD, but I know I spent a good hour constructing that SD with multiple layers, and I've literally thought about EQing some of the low and mid out of the SD because I thought it sounded a little too big.I think I started this back in '06 or '07, I do remember it had over 100 MBs of sounds and what not, it'll be a killer tune one of these days when I take the time to finish it. Funny, Questicles liked it too.Thanks for the feedback, Alex.

_________________

https://soundcloud.com/protoplasym _________________



