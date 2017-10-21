Regular Reader

Joined: Mon Jan 02, 2017 3:08 am

Posts: 132

Doomo wrote:



Edit: Its not all deep house btw I'm learning from the bestEdit: Its not all deep house btw



I've always respected Tune Threads, you know that.



I scanned through it and only heard House... wonder if I missed something special in there.



*edit* - Ok, at 30 minutes, that is a funky jam right there, I like that one. The constant snare triplet work is slick and the vocals are beyond jiving... can't go wrong with the constant porn guitar wah lick as well. @ 32ish, wow that Lead is funky as can be. I listened to the Mix-Out of that one, nice... going into that big SD with the hat layer on it, worked well. So pardon moi, 99% House, 1 Breakbeat tune.





Now go study my "Headbang" sketch and learn something about Nuskool Breakbeat.

I've always respected Tune Threads, you know that.I scanned through it and only heard House... wonder if I missed something special in there.*edit* - Ok, at 30 minutes, that is a funky jam right there, I like that one. The constant snare triplet work is slick and the vocals are beyond jiving... can't go wrong with the constant porn guitar wah lick as well.@ 32ish, wow that Lead is funky as can be. I listened to the Mix-Out of that one, nice... going into that big SD with the hat layer on it, worked well. So pardon moi, 99% House, 1 Breakbeat tune.Now go study my "Headbang" sketch and learn something about Nuskool Breakbeat.

_________________

https://soundcloud.com/protoplasym _________________



