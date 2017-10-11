HOME   :  MUSIC DISCUSSION  :  MIXES & RADIO  :  PRODUCTION TIPS & TRACKS  :  EVENT LISTINGS
It is currently Wed Oct 11, 2017 6:10 pm




Protoplasym
PostPosted: Tue Oct 03, 2017 9:08 pm 
Link to track on SoundCloud

Nuskool Breakbeat

Lightshapers
PostPosted: Wed Oct 11, 2017 2:02 pm 
theres not much about it that id call memorable :|

Doomo
PostPosted: Wed Oct 11, 2017 5:00 pm 
Deep mix:


Link to track on SoundCloud

8)

Deep house with a pretty lush vocal. Its actually quite good 8)

Link to track on SoundCloud

Link to track on SoundCloud
ag4111
PostPosted: Wed Oct 11, 2017 5:58 pm 
Truly awful

