It is currently Fri Oct 13, 2017 9:03 pm




Author Message
Nick Z
PostPosted: Sat Sep 30, 2017 1:51 am 
Joined: Sun Mar 19, 2006 1:51 am
Posts: 174
Dub Bananez - Sound Of Da Police

https://soundcloud.com/dub-bananez/dub- ... -da-police

Nick and Erina Z
http://www.indajunglerecording.com/
http://www.beatbiz.net/artist.php?USERID=493


Protoplasym
PostPosted: Tue Oct 03, 2017 9:03 pm 
Joined: Mon Jan 02, 2017 3:08 am
Posts: 120
I like the beat, but the sirens, horns, and "woo, woo" samples are grating to me. For those into this sound, I'm sure they'd love it at the club.

https://soundcloud.com/protoplasym
mrlapes
PostPosted: Fri Oct 13, 2017 3:49 pm 
Joined: Wed Oct 31, 2007 9:38 pm
Posts: 1880
Location: outside your house with a gun
it doesnt do much does it?

i cant comment on the mix as im at work on laptop, but it needed more development and change ups imo.

side point - the police came into my 5 year old's school the other day and asked does anybody know what sound a police car makes - my daughter sang the opening line to this krs song. very proud moment. 8)

you gettin, you gettin, you gettin

http://www.soundcloud.com/audiodropout - full of mediocrity
Doomo
PostPosted: Fri Oct 13, 2017 4:05 pm 
Joined: Tue Jan 10, 2006 1:39 pm
Posts: 12125
Location: cuntford
production wise it sounds OK.

Deep house with a pretty lush vocal. Its actually quite good 8)

Link to track on SoundCloud
Lightshapers
PostPosted: Fri Oct 13, 2017 8:39 pm 
Joined: Mon Sep 20, 2010 10:54 am
Posts: 6284
Location: ooga chaka ooga chaka ooga ooga ooga chaka
no offence, I appreciate the whole 'dont say nothing if youve nothing good to say' thing, but

it shows little creativity and its a sample thats been hammered a billion times, its just a bit played out, its repetitive and does nothing for me, lacks energy/has no build up/impact

not sure id call it trap either

https://soundcloud.com/lightshapers
https://soundcloud.com/lombardiandkostello
