1) The kick drum needs more mids as it gets lost in amongst the sub of the bassline and perhaps doesnt quite fit as is.

2) The snare could do with a bit more punch too. sounds quite flat

3) The beat combined in general perhaps sound a little mono. You could try duplicating the tracks (snare and hi hats) and playing around with some stereo width on the copy so you keep the punch, tone and clarity of what is there but also add some width too. The alternative is to use a really fast auto panner on the copy. Ive done this with hi hats before and it works quite well in generating a bit more width.

4) Sounds like you could do with sidechaining the kick with the sub to help it cut through a little more.

5) In my opinion it needs an additional mid / high melody of some kind. doesnt necessarily need to be a hook but just something to fill that space as for me at the moment its a little too minimal. What instantly came to mind is this track

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=K73_uRTbY3Q



