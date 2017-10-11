HOME   :  MUSIC DISCUSSION  :  MIXES & RADIO  :  PRODUCTION TIPS & TRACKS  :  EVENT LISTINGS
It is currently Wed Oct 11, 2017 3:05 am




Sionith
 New lil breaks number
PostPosted: Thu Sep 28, 2017 9:35 pm 
Joined: Wed Dec 28, 2016 12:30 am
Posts: 4
https://soundcloud.com/huntumusic/vigil-1

New breaks one i recently finished, any feedback would be much appreciated


T.R.O.
PostPosted: Fri Sep 29, 2017 1:03 pm 
Joined: Mon Jun 20, 2005 11:31 am
Posts: 3322
Location: Berlin
sounds nice

Doomo
PostPosted: Fri Sep 29, 2017 1:36 pm 
Joined: Tue Jan 10, 2006 1:39 pm
Posts: 12120
Location: cuntford
I like the bassline sound and the overall idea. I think it needs some work in areas though

1) The kick drum needs more mids as it gets lost in amongst the sub of the bassline and perhaps doesnt quite fit as is.
2) The snare could do with a bit more punch too. sounds quite flat
3) The beat combined in general perhaps sound a little mono. You could try duplicating the tracks (snare and hi hats) and playing around with some stereo width on the copy so you keep the punch, tone and clarity of what is there but also add some width too. The alternative is to use a really fast auto panner on the copy. Ive done this with hi hats before and it works quite well in generating a bit more width.
4) Sounds like you could do with sidechaining the kick with the sub to help it cut through a little more.
5) In my opinion it needs an additional mid / high melody of some kind. doesnt necessarily need to be a hook but just something to fill that space as for me at the moment its a little too minimal. What instantly came to mind is this track
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=K73_uRTbY3Q

OK its dusky, and minimal ish deep house which tamtam will love, but that little sound they introduce at 1:35 which is nothing spectacular just fills that void. That's kind of what Im getting at.

dnr
PostPosted: Fri Oct 06, 2017 10:52 pm 
Joined: Fri Aug 25, 2017 6:08 am
Posts: 9
I agree it feels a little unfinished and could use a bit more punch in the drums. The modulated bass sounds a little basic to me. It works in that dungeon funk sound that was big a couple years back. But I would try to add that extra element to build it a bit more.
But very nice starting point.
mrlapes
PostPosted: Tue Oct 10, 2017 1:25 pm 
Joined: Wed Oct 31, 2007 9:38 pm
Posts: 1878
Location: outside your house with a gun
dungeon funk? have you just made that up?!

dnr
PostPosted: Tue Oct 10, 2017 9:52 pm 
Joined: Fri Aug 25, 2017 6:08 am
Posts: 9
No. Haven't you heard that new breed of dubstep that's just dark and ominous and brooding? It's just called dungeon and there's some offshoot I've heard called dungeon funk.
