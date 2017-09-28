Track List: 1. Spenda C - Badman 2. Jay Faded - I Need You (Steve Brooke Remix) 3. Rico Tubbs & Terry Hooligan - One and Only (Ryuken Remix) 4. Calyx, Teebee - Pure Gold (feat. Kemo) [Hostage Remix] 5. Beatslappaz vs Redlight - Hot 9TS 6. Sonek x DRKWTR x Deekline x Ed Solo - Jumping Jumping (Donald Bump #1 Bootleg) 7. Stanton Warriors - Hoping (Jay Robinson Remix) 8. Plump Djs - Fear The Funk 9. Dillon Nathaniel - Shook Twice 10. Low Steppa & Taiki Nulight - Nose Powder 11. Rico Tubbs - Ghost Rider VIP 12. signal:noize - Chasing Hearts 13. Bombs Rosa - Make It Bang 14. Shade K - Fuckuplay (feat. Accion Sanchez) 15. Toy Quantize - Don't Break It (Yo Speed Remix) 16. Danny L Harle - Broken Flowers (Rico Tubbs Remix) 17. Plump Djs - Yes Yes 18. Low Steppa & Taiki Nulight - Nu Jam 19. Spenda C - Rinse That Sound (Spenda C VIP) 20. AC Slater & Chris Lorenzo - Fly Kicks (Wax Motif Remix) 21. Deekline - Cars For The Kill (Donald Bump Re-Boot) ft. La Roux 22. Suga7 - Around The Corner (Guau Remix) 23. Rico Tubbs & Terry Hooligan - Horns (Mutantbreakz Remix) 24. UFO Project - You Got Me 25. Cause & Affect - Another Time (feat. Jamie George) [Taiki & Nulight Remix] 26. AC Slater - Bass Inside 27. Charlotte Daveney ft. Fatman Scoop & Lady Leshurr - Bass Dunk (DJ Q Remix) 28. Martin Ikin - Bad Young 29. Crawford - Life 30. Smalltown DJs & Deekline - All Your Soul (feat. Erica Dee) 31. Stanton Warriors, Hybrid Theory - Under The Lights 32. Hybrid Theory & Nu Era - Four Riddim 33. Yakis - Problematic (DNGRFLD Remix) Outro 34. Heist - Losing You (Spinzo Outta My Head Mash)
Mixed By: Donald Bump Mastered By: Paradigm Theorem
