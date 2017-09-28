HOME   :  MUSIC DISCUSSION  :  MIXES & RADIO  :  PRODUCTION TIPS & TRACKS  :  EVENT LISTINGS
It is currently Thu Sep 28, 2017 9:37 am




Donald Bump
PostPosted: Wed Sep 27, 2017 2:45 am 
Offline
Noob
Noob

Joined: Mon Jan 16, 2012 1:15 am
Posts: 26
Donald Bump Motion Notion 2017 DJ Set.
August 24-28th | Beaverfoot Lodge | Golden BC, Canada
Friday Night AUG.25.2017 Cabana Stage

Breaks / Bassline House / Garage


Link to track on SoundCloud
https://soundcloud.com/donald-bump/dona ... otion-2017

Track List:
1. Spenda C - Badman
2. Jay Faded - I Need You (Steve Brooke Remix)
3. Rico Tubbs & Terry Hooligan - One and Only (Ryuken Remix)
4. Calyx, Teebee - Pure Gold (feat. Kemo) [Hostage Remix]
5. Beatslappaz vs Redlight - Hot 9TS
6. Sonek x DRKWTR x Deekline x Ed Solo - Jumping Jumping (Donald Bump #1 Bootleg)
7. Stanton Warriors - Hoping (Jay Robinson Remix)
8. Plump Djs - Fear The Funk
9. Dillon Nathaniel - Shook Twice
10. Low Steppa & Taiki Nulight - Nose Powder
11. Rico Tubbs - Ghost Rider VIP
12. signal:noize - Chasing Hearts
13. Bombs Rosa - Make It Bang
14. Shade K - Fuckuplay (feat. Accion Sanchez)
15. Toy Quantize - Don't Break It (Yo Speed Remix)
16. Danny L Harle - Broken Flowers (Rico Tubbs Remix)
17. Plump Djs - Yes Yes
18. Low Steppa & Taiki Nulight - Nu Jam
19. Spenda C - Rinse That Sound (Spenda C VIP)
20. AC Slater & Chris Lorenzo - Fly Kicks (Wax Motif Remix)
21. Deekline - Cars For The Kill (Donald Bump Re-Boot) ft. La Roux
22. Suga7 - Around The Corner (Guau Remix)
23. Rico Tubbs & Terry Hooligan - Horns (Mutantbreakz Remix)
24. UFO Project - You Got Me
25. Cause & Affect - Another Time (feat. Jamie George) [Taiki & Nulight Remix]
26. AC Slater - Bass Inside
27. Charlotte Daveney ft. Fatman Scoop & Lady Leshurr - Bass Dunk (DJ Q Remix)
28. Martin Ikin - Bad Young
29. Crawford - Life
30. Smalltown DJs & Deekline - All Your Soul (feat. Erica Dee)
31. Stanton Warriors, Hybrid Theory - Under The Lights
32. Hybrid Theory & Nu Era - Four Riddim
33. Yakis - Problematic (DNGRFLD Remix)
Outro
34. Heist - Losing You (Spinzo Outta My Head Mash)

Mixed By: Donald Bump
Mastered By: Paradigm Theorem

Cheers !
DB

https://soundcloud.com/donald-bump
https://www.mixcloud.com/donaldbump7/
https://donaldbump.bandcamp.com/
https://www.facebook.com/donaldbumpmusic/


