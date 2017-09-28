Noob

August 24-28th | Beaverfoot Lodge | Golden BC, Canada

Friday Night AUG.25.2017 Cabana Stage



Breaks / Bassline House / Garage





Link to track on SoundCloud

https://soundcloud.com/donald-bump/dona ... otion-2017



Track List:

1. Spenda C - Badman

2. Jay Faded - I Need You (Steve Brooke Remix)

3. Rico Tubbs & Terry Hooligan - One and Only (Ryuken Remix)

4. Calyx, Teebee - Pure Gold (feat. Kemo) [Hostage Remix]

5. Beatslappaz vs Redlight - Hot 9TS

6. Sonek x DRKWTR x Deekline x Ed Solo - Jumping Jumping (Donald Bump #1 Bootleg)

7. Stanton Warriors - Hoping (Jay Robinson Remix)

8. Plump Djs - Fear The Funk

9. Dillon Nathaniel - Shook Twice

10. Low Steppa & Taiki Nulight - Nose Powder

11. Rico Tubbs - Ghost Rider VIP

12. signal:noize - Chasing Hearts

13. Bombs Rosa - Make It Bang

14. Shade K - Fuckuplay (feat. Accion Sanchez)

15. Toy Quantize - Don't Break It (Yo Speed Remix)

16. Danny L Harle - Broken Flowers (Rico Tubbs Remix)

17. Plump Djs - Yes Yes

18. Low Steppa & Taiki Nulight - Nu Jam

19. Spenda C - Rinse That Sound (Spenda C VIP)

20. AC Slater & Chris Lorenzo - Fly Kicks (Wax Motif Remix)

21. Deekline - Cars For The Kill (Donald Bump Re-Boot) ft. La Roux

22. Suga7 - Around The Corner (Guau Remix)

23. Rico Tubbs & Terry Hooligan - Horns (Mutantbreakz Remix)

24. UFO Project - You Got Me

25. Cause & Affect - Another Time (feat. Jamie George) [Taiki & Nulight Remix]

26. AC Slater - Bass Inside

27. Charlotte Daveney ft. Fatman Scoop & Lady Leshurr - Bass Dunk (DJ Q Remix)

28. Martin Ikin - Bad Young

29. Crawford - Life

30. Smalltown DJs & Deekline - All Your Soul (feat. Erica Dee)

31. Stanton Warriors, Hybrid Theory - Under The Lights

32. Hybrid Theory & Nu Era - Four Riddim

33. Yakis - Problematic (DNGRFLD Remix)

Outro

34. Heist - Losing You (Spinzo Outta My Head Mash)



Mixed By: Donald Bump

Mastered By: Paradigm Theorem



Cheers !

DB



https://soundcloud.com/donald-bump

https://www.mixcloud.com/donaldbump7/

https://donaldbump.bandcamp.com/

