



We are back where we started over 7 years ago in the basement of Sound Control for a last party before the club closes. We welcome back a DJ that started it all off for us, Elite Force



Alongside will be residents Red Oktober & Steve Thorpe with the Meat Cassette VJs bringing the animation to the basement walls.



Saturday 25th November, a night of bass and visuals in the Sound Control basement with a Funktion One soundsystem.







