Thread title format: [Country] [City] DD.MM. - Event @ Club
Please ensure this thread title format is followed, otherwise events may be moved to the Events (OLD) forum or deleted without warning.



Resistance
PostPosted: Sat Sep 23, 2017 5:59 pm 
So since Sound Control is going to be closing its doors surely it would be rude not to throw a Lowdown party, right?

We are back where we started over 7 years ago in the basement of Sound Control for a last party before the club closes. We welcome back a DJ that started it all off for us, Elite Force

Alongside will be residents Red Oktober & Steve Thorpe with the Meat Cassette VJs bringing the animation to the basement walls.

Tickets @ £5 --> https://www.skiddle.com/whats-on/Manche ... /13032931/

Facebook Event --> https://www.facebook.com/events/107165956621500

Saturday 25th November, a night of bass and visuals in the Sound Control basement with a Funktion One soundsystem.

26/01/13 Lowdown & Dirty @ Sound Control with ELITE FORCE, METHA + Residents Steve Thorpe, Resistance, Ash Howell & Mark Mciver.
23/02/13 Lowdown & Dirty @ Sound Control with GORGON CITY, FOAMO & RACK N RUIN + Residents Steve Thorpe, Resistance, Ash Howell & Mark Mciver.
22/03/13 Lowdown & Dirty @ Sound Control with LOWDOWN @ SNOWBOXX FESTIVAL + Residents Steve Thorpe, Resistance, Ash Howell & Mark Mciver


