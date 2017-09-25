So since Sound Control is going to be closing its doors surely it would be rude not to throw a Lowdown party, right?
We are back where we started over 7 years ago in the basement of Sound Control for a last party before the club closes. We welcome back a DJ that started it all off for us, Elite Force
Alongside will be residents Red Oktober & Steve Thorpe with the Meat Cassette VJs bringing the animation to the basement walls.
Tickets @ £5 --> https://www.skiddle.com/whats-on/Manche ... /13032931/
Facebook Event --> https://www.facebook.com/events/107165956621500
Saturday 25th November, a night of bass and visuals in the Sound Control basement with a Funktion One soundsystem.