It is currently Sat Sep 16, 2017 10:53 am




Author Message
Protoplasym
PostPosted: Fri Sep 15, 2017 11:50 pm 
Offline
Regular Reader
Regular Reader
User avatar

Joined: Mon Jan 02, 2017 3:08 am
Posts: 116
http://www.returnofkings.com/130013/female-executive-with-music-degree-oversees-largest-computer-hack-in-world-history

https://www.nytimes.com/2017/09/08/business/equifax.html

Good times had by all... :facepalm:

_________________
https://soundcloud.com/protoplasym


TT_
PostPosted: Sat Sep 16, 2017 1:03 am 
Offline
Forum Veteran
Forum Veteran
User avatar

Joined: Mon Dec 06, 2004 12:48 am
Posts: 18077
Location: synth
So would you say that tommy Robinson is a good guy or not ?

It's a fair Question

I'd say you're scared to answer it
