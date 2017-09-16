The latest monthly instalment of the Breaks with a Beard show on NSB Radio. Genuinely really enjoyed throwing this one together, hope you enjoy listening to it!https://www.mixcloud.com/paul-wright7/b ... -14092017/
Tracklist
1) Waveform and Crash - Systems Online
2) Sirene - Love (Terminalhead remix)
3) Fluke - Absurd (Adam Freeland remix)
4) Koma and Bones - Fundamental
5) PMT - Afro Lava Lamp (Zulu Dawn Remix)
6) Meat Katie - K Hole
7) Evil 9 - Lovers Not Fighters
Apex - Bass Design
9) Smithmonger - Music (Precision Cuts remix)
10) Leftfield - Inspection (Precision Cuts remix)
11) Urban Dubz - That Fearless Track
12) Blim and Rennie Pilgrem - Monkfish
13) Stisch - Pack of Reds (Future Funk Squad remix)
14) Kraymon - You Want Some
15) PMT - Gyromancer (Stanton Warriors remix)
16) Smithmonger - Fuckwits in Midi Land
17) Mr Velcro Fastener - Electric Appliances (Plump DJs remix)
18) Uberzone and Rennie Pilgrem - Cous Cous
19) Koma and Bones - Black Satsuma
20) Infusion - Lost Souls
21) Forme - Percussive Thinking (Meat Katie and Elite Force remix)
22) Howie B - Hey Jack (UNKLE remix)
23) The Operators - Furball