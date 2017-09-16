Forum Veteran

https://www.mixcloud.com/paul-wright7/b ... -14092017/



Tracklist



1) Waveform and Crash - Systems Online

2) Sirene - Love (Terminalhead remix)

3) Fluke - Absurd (Adam Freeland remix)

4) Koma and Bones - Fundamental

5) PMT - Afro Lava Lamp (Zulu Dawn Remix)

6) Meat Katie - K Hole

7) Evil 9 - Lovers Not Fighters

Apex - Bass Design

9) Smithmonger - Music (Precision Cuts remix)

10) Leftfield - Inspection (Precision Cuts remix)

11) Urban Dubz - That Fearless Track

12) Blim and Rennie Pilgrem - Monkfish

13) Stisch - Pack of Reds (Future Funk Squad remix)

14) Kraymon - You Want Some

15) PMT - Gyromancer (Stanton Warriors remix)

16) Smithmonger - Fuckwits in Midi Land

17) Mr Velcro Fastener - Electric Appliances (Plump DJs remix)

18) Uberzone and Rennie Pilgrem - Cous Cous

19) Koma and Bones - Black Satsuma

20) Infusion - Lost Souls

21) Forme - Percussive Thinking (Meat Katie and Elite Force remix)

22) Howie B - Hey Jack (UNKLE remix)

The latest monthly instalment of the Breaks with a Beard show on NSB Radio. Genuinely really enjoyed throwing this one together, hope you enjoy listening to it!

