HOME   :  MUSIC DISCUSSION  :  MIXES & RADIO  :  PRODUCTION TIPS & TRACKS  :  EVENT LISTINGS
REGISTER  :  LOGIN  :  OFF TOPIC  :  NEW USERS  :  FORUM INFO
Go to NSB Radio - Online Breakbeat Radio Station
Go to NSB Radio - Online Breakbeat Radio Station
ON NOW :: ...
  192K STREAM Launch Radio in WinAMP Launch Radio in Windows Media Player Launch Radio in RealPlayer Launch Radio in iTunes Launch Web Player
SHOW TIMETABLE : CHAT ROOM : DOWNLOAD MP3 ARCHIVES
It is currently Sat Sep 16, 2017 10:53 am




Post new topic Reply to topic  Page 1 of 1
  [ 1 post ] 
  Previous topic | Next topic 
Author Message
OAP-Dub
PostPosted: Thu Sep 14, 2017 10:31 pm 
Offline
Forum Veteran
Forum Veteran
User avatar

Joined: Tue Feb 03, 2004 3:22 pm
Posts: 5592
Location: In my pipe and slippers.
The latest monthly instalment of the Breaks with a Beard show on NSB Radio. Genuinely really enjoyed throwing this one together, hope you enjoy listening to it!

https://www.mixcloud.com/paul-wright7/b ... -14092017/

Tracklist

1) Waveform and Crash - Systems Online
2) Sirene - Love (Terminalhead remix)
3) Fluke - Absurd (Adam Freeland remix)
4) Koma and Bones - Fundamental
5) PMT - Afro Lava Lamp (Zulu Dawn Remix)
6) Meat Katie - K Hole
7) Evil 9 - Lovers Not Fighters
8) Apex - Bass Design
9) Smithmonger - Music (Precision Cuts remix)
10) Leftfield - Inspection (Precision Cuts remix)
11) Urban Dubz - That Fearless Track
12) Blim and Rennie Pilgrem - Monkfish
13) Stisch - Pack of Reds (Future Funk Squad remix)
14) Kraymon - You Want Some
15) PMT - Gyromancer (Stanton Warriors remix)
16) Smithmonger - Fuckwits in Midi Land
17) Mr Velcro Fastener - Electric Appliances (Plump DJs remix)
18) Uberzone and Rennie Pilgrem - Cous Cous
19) Koma and Bones - Black Satsuma
20) Infusion - Lost Souls
21) Forme - Percussive Thinking (Meat Katie and Elite Force remix)
22) Howie B - Hey Jack (UNKLE remix)
23) The Operators - Furball

_________________
I was born underwater,
I dried out in the sun.
I started humping volcanoes baby,
when I was too young.


Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on OrkutShare on DiggShare on MySpaceShare on DeliciousShare on Technorati
Top
 Profile  
Reply with quote  
Display posts from previous:  Sort by  
Post new topic Reply to topic  Page 1 of 1
  [ 1 post ] 

Board index » BREAKS, BEATS, BASS, MUSIC » WEBCASTS, RADIO & MIX SETS

All times are UTC [ DST ]

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: No registered users and 6 guests

You cannot post new topics in this forum
You cannot reply to topics in this forum
You cannot edit your posts in this forum
You cannot delete your posts in this forum
You cannot post attachments in this forum

Jump to:  
Powered by iwtf.net & thetwopercent.co.uk