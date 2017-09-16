HOME   :  MUSIC DISCUSSION  :  MIXES & RADIO  :  PRODUCTION TIPS & TRACKS  :  EVENT LISTINGS
REGISTER  :  LOGIN  :  OFF TOPIC  :  NEW USERS  :  FORUM INFO
Go to NSB Radio - Online Breakbeat Radio Station
Go to NSB Radio - Online Breakbeat Radio Station
ON NOW :: ...
  192K STREAM Launch Radio in WinAMP Launch Radio in Windows Media Player Launch Radio in RealPlayer Launch Radio in iTunes Launch Web Player
SHOW TIMETABLE : CHAT ROOM : DOWNLOAD MP3 ARCHIVES
It is currently Sat Sep 16, 2017 10:53 am




Post new topic Reply to topic  Page 1 of 1
  [ 3 posts ] 
  Previous topic | Next topic 
Author Message
Protoplasym
PostPosted: Wed Sep 13, 2017 11:41 pm 
Offline
Regular Reader
Regular Reader
User avatar

Joined: Mon Jan 02, 2017 3:08 am
Posts: 116
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=F_cqN2gacLQ&feature=youtu.be

Ag has a girlfriend now? She waves her arms a bit too much, yeah...

_________________
https://soundcloud.com/protoplasym


Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on OrkutShare on DiggShare on MySpaceShare on DeliciousShare on Technorati
Top
 Profile  
Reply with quote  
TT_
PostPosted: Thu Sep 14, 2017 2:00 am 
Offline
Forum Veteran
Forum Veteran
User avatar

Joined: Mon Dec 06, 2004 12:48 am
Posts: 18077
Location: synth
So proto now you're posting vids of other broz reacting to stuff

Could you not please post the original stuff with some of your own opinions ?

It seems a bit like you got your personality off the back of a cornflakes packet

I'm sure you're able to explain this thing in a more comprehensible fashion , no ?

On the other hand if my dog had a face like yours I'd shave it's arse and teach it to walk backwards
Top
 Profile  
Reply with quote  
Doomo
PostPosted: Thu Sep 14, 2017 10:59 am 
Offline
Forum Veteran
Forum Veteran
User avatar

Joined: Tue Jan 10, 2006 1:39 pm
Posts: 12107
Location: cuntford
TT_ wrote:
If my dog had a face like yours I'd shave it's arse and teach it to walk backwards


:lol: :lol: :lol:

Genius! I'm gonna have to steal that one. Top work TT

_________________
Deep house with a pretty lush vocal. Its actually quite good 8)

Link to track on SoundCloud
Top
 Profile  
Reply with quote  
Display posts from previous:  Sort by  
Post new topic Reply to topic  Page 1 of 1
  [ 3 posts ] 

Board index » OFF TOPIC » OFF TOPIC

All times are UTC [ DST ]

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: Google [Bot] and 17 guests

You cannot post new topics in this forum
You cannot reply to topics in this forum
You cannot edit your posts in this forum
You cannot delete your posts in this forum
You cannot post attachments in this forum

Jump to:  
Powered by iwtf.net & thetwopercent.co.uk