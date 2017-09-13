HOME   :  MUSIC DISCUSSION  :  MIXES & RADIO  :  PRODUCTION TIPS & TRACKS  :  EVENT LISTINGS
It is currently Wed Sep 13, 2017 9:33 pm




Dan Badbro_
PostPosted: Tue Sep 12, 2017 1:20 pm 
Joined: Mon Jul 17, 2006 9:45 pm
Posts: 22531
Location: Makes U think, doesn't it?
You're not alone

~Lander~ wrote:
I don't want too many sparkles in this


ag4111
PostPosted: Tue Sep 12, 2017 1:24 pm 
Joined: Fri Oct 24, 2003 11:11 am
Posts: 108313
Location: 20%
Oh cry me a violin pissbaby

Image
Bin Jesus wrote:
Clod has been meeting for illicit blindfold sessions in a dark room with a hot white women he met online.

Jeremy Kyle reveals that clod has in fact been banging not only a dude, but a his own estranged half chinese son from a former interracial marriage that ended so badly it left him bitter and incredibly racist.

Image
MrNobody01
PostPosted: Tue Sep 12, 2017 1:24 pm 
Joined: Sat Mar 10, 2007 11:28 am
Posts: 2765
Location: hidden in madness
not yet...

fastOsloW sundays 11-13 gmt
let fastOsloW be your dj: fastoslow@mr-nobody.net
fastosloW on myspace: http://www.myspace.com/fastoslow
dont hide the madness.
Image

new mix you can have ;)

Link to track on SoundCloud
TT_
PostPosted: Tue Sep 12, 2017 1:26 pm 
Joined: Mon Dec 06, 2004 12:48 am
Posts: 18070
Location: synth
Why does he hate us radbro ?
Dan Badbro_
PostPosted: Tue Sep 12, 2017 1:30 pm 
Joined: Mon Jul 17, 2006 9:45 pm
Posts: 22531
Location: Makes U think, doesn't it?
He's racist

~Lander~ wrote:
I don't want too many sparkles in this


TT_
PostPosted: Tue Sep 12, 2017 1:34 pm 
Joined: Mon Dec 06, 2004 12:48 am
Posts: 18070
Location: synth
He's a fucking octopus
Dan Badbro_
PostPosted: Tue Sep 12, 2017 1:35 pm 
Joined: Mon Jul 17, 2006 9:45 pm
Posts: 22531
Location: Makes U think, doesn't it?
Tentacle Lover

~Lander~ wrote:
I don't want too many sparkles in this


TT_
PostPosted: Tue Sep 12, 2017 1:37 pm 
Joined: Mon Dec 06, 2004 12:48 am
Posts: 18070
Location: synth
Cue Betty with the octopus porn
Doomo
PostPosted: Tue Sep 12, 2017 2:22 pm 
Joined: Tue Jan 10, 2006 1:39 pm
Posts: 12106
Location: cuntford
he tries to bully everyone

Deep house with a pretty lush vocal. Its actually quite good 8)

Link to track on SoundCloud
Dan Badbro_
PostPosted: Tue Sep 12, 2017 2:27 pm 
Joined: Mon Jul 17, 2006 9:45 pm
Posts: 22531
Location: Makes U think, doesn't it?
He succeeds.

~Lander~ wrote:
I don't want too many sparkles in this


MrNobody01
PostPosted: Wed Sep 13, 2017 8:02 am 
Joined: Sat Mar 10, 2007 11:28 am
Posts: 2765
Location: hidden in madness
nah.. he`s just like a little kitten with Asperger Syndrome.... and for the record he has always been nice to me ;)

fastOsloW sundays 11-13 gmt
let fastOsloW be your dj: fastoslow@mr-nobody.net
fastosloW on myspace: http://www.myspace.com/fastoslow
dont hide the madness.
Image

new mix you can have ;)

Link to track on SoundCloud
Watoo
PostPosted: Wed Sep 13, 2017 8:58 am 
Joined: Sat Aug 27, 2005 6:04 am
Posts: 9637
Location: Manchester
He tried but I just moaned and pushed back harder.

Image
ag4111
PostPosted: Wed Sep 13, 2017 9:56 am 
Joined: Fri Oct 24, 2003 11:11 am
Posts: 108313
Location: 20%
Hai friends

Image
Bin Jesus wrote:
Clod has been meeting for illicit blindfold sessions in a dark room with a hot white women he met online.

Jeremy Kyle reveals that clod has in fact been banging not only a dude, but a his own estranged half chinese son from a former interracial marriage that ended so badly it left him bitter and incredibly racist.

Image
Doomo
PostPosted: Wed Sep 13, 2017 10:08 am 
Joined: Tue Jan 10, 2006 1:39 pm
Posts: 12106
Location: cuntford
Watoo wrote:
He tried but I just moaned and pushed back harder.


oo, betty :perv:

Deep house with a pretty lush vocal. Its actually quite good 8)

Link to track on SoundCloud
Watoo
PostPosted: Wed Sep 13, 2017 12:50 pm 
Joined: Sat Aug 27, 2005 6:04 am
Posts: 9637
Location: Manchester
ag4111 wrote:
Hai friends


BAN

Image
