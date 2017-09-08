Noob

Featuring Shpongle, Hallucinogen, Prometheus, YB, The Infinity Project (Raja Ram) Youth, DJ Lucas plus special guests.



++++EVERY TICKET HOLDER WILL RECEIVE A FREE PROMO ONLY EXCLUSIVE SHPONGLE FLEXI DISC UPON ENTRY TO THE VENUE!!! ++++

++++These will not be available anywhere else…ever.++++





MAIN ROOM: (SET TIMES AND RUNNING ORDER TBC)



SHPONGLE (Simon Posford and Raja Ram) (Twisted Records)

A unique DJ set from Simon and Raja debuting their latest (unheard) Shpongle material from Codex 6 and other sonic delights.



HALLUCINOGEN (Twisted Records)

A DJ performance featuring original and fresh tracks mixed into a seamless sensurround sound to create a myriad of sonic possibilities



THE INFINITY PROJECT (Raja Ram) (Tip Records)

Raja Ram will take to the decks for a solo flight as he reminds us of the roots of the Psytrance journey with a specially prepared set from his legenday project, The Infinity Project.



YOUNGER BROTHER (Twisted Records)

Benji will be performing a YB DJ Set featuring tunes from the current ‘Vaccine Electronic’ album among others.



YOUTH (Dragonfly Records)

A pioneer of dance music with the legendary Dragonfly records since 1993. Playing a set of sublime sounds from his latest projects.



PROMETHEUS (Twisted Records)

Benji will be spinning classics from his 3 albums on Twisted mixed with some exclusive tracks from his ZAP project with Raja Ram.



DJ LUCAS (Tip Records)

Lucas will be spinning us through to the other side of the Universe and back with a set of his latest and greatest tracks.



CHILL OUT ROOM: (SET TIMES AND RUNNING ORDER TBC)



TRIPSWITCH (Iboga / Section Records)

Tripswitch is Nick Brennan who has a beautiful catalogue of deep electronica and psychedelic chillout that he'll be resonating the extra sensory dimensions with on the night.



KAYA PROJECT (Intercill Records)

Kaya project aka Seb Taylor is a long established psychill fusion favourite whose music has been delighting music lovers across the globe for the past 2 decades.



AKASHA EXPERIENCE (Shanti Planti)

Akasha Experince represent the next generation of psychedelic pioneers, talented international producers that merge influences of both the roots of psychedelic electronica with new psychotropic audio adventures.



DUBSAHARA (Mutantra)

Dubsahara is the Arabic inspired future electronica project from Greg Hunter.



GLOBAL MYSTIC (Sangita Sounds)

Global mystic is a new moniker from Darren Sangita whose recording trips across India have given birth to psybient fusion dubs.



_____________________________________



TICKETS

Tickets £27.00 + booking fee:

Ticket Link:



+++Every Ticket holder will recieve a free promo only exclusive unreleased Shpongle flexi disc upon entry to the venue !!! These will not be available anywhere else…ever.+++



VENUE

Venue:

490 Commercial Road, London, E1 0HX, United Kingdom

Venue capacity: 2000 people.



DATE

Friday 8th September 2017

10pm - 6am, last entry: 1.30am.





This event will sell out!



Facebook:

SoundCloud:

Google Plus:



