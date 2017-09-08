HOME   :  MUSIC DISCUSSION  :  MIXES & RADIO  :  PRODUCTION TIPS & TRACKS  :  EVENT LISTINGS
REGISTER  :  LOGIN  :  OFF TOPIC  :  NEW USERS  :  FORUM INFO
Go to NSB Radio - Online Breakbeat Radio Station
Go to NSB Radio - Online Breakbeat Radio Station
ON NOW :: ...
  192K STREAM Launch Radio in WinAMP Launch Radio in Windows Media Player Launch Radio in RealPlayer Launch Radio in iTunes Launch Web Player
SHOW TIMETABLE : CHAT ROOM : DOWNLOAD MP3 ARCHIVES
It is currently Fri Sep 08, 2017 2:22 pm


Forum rules


Thread title format: [Country] [City] DD.MM. - Event @ Club
Please ensure this thread title format is followed, otherwise events may be moved to the Events (OLD) forum or deleted without warning.



Post new topic Reply to topic  Page 1 of 1
  [ 1 post ] 
  Previous topic | Next topic 
Author Message
Elixir Events
PostPosted: Thu Sep 07, 2017 12:34 pm 
Offline
Noob
Noob

Joined: Mon Nov 18, 2013 4:21 pm
Posts: 61
TWISTED RECORDS presents SHPONGLE - Codex 6 Premiere Party.
Featuring Shpongle, Hallucinogen, Prometheus, YB, The Infinity Project (Raja Ram) Youth, DJ Lucas plus special guests.

++++EVERY TICKET HOLDER WILL RECEIVE A FREE PROMO ONLY EXCLUSIVE SHPONGLE FLEXI DISC UPON ENTRY TO THE VENUE!!! ++++
++++These will not be available anywhere else…ever.++++


MAIN ROOM: (SET TIMES AND RUNNING ORDER TBC)

SHPONGLE (Simon Posford and Raja Ram) (Twisted Records)
A unique DJ set from Simon and Raja debuting their latest (unheard) Shpongle material from Codex 6 and other sonic delights.

HALLUCINOGEN (Twisted Records)
A DJ performance featuring original and fresh tracks mixed into a seamless sensurround sound to create a myriad of sonic possibilities

THE INFINITY PROJECT (Raja Ram) (Tip Records)
Raja Ram will take to the decks for a solo flight as he reminds us of the roots of the Psytrance journey with a specially prepared set from his legenday project, The Infinity Project.

YOUNGER BROTHER (Twisted Records)
Benji will be performing a YB DJ Set featuring tunes from the current ‘Vaccine Electronic’ album among others.

YOUTH (Dragonfly Records)
A pioneer of dance music with the legendary Dragonfly records since 1993. Playing a set of sublime sounds from his latest projects.

PROMETHEUS (Twisted Records)
Benji will be spinning classics from his 3 albums on Twisted mixed with some exclusive tracks from his ZAP project with Raja Ram.

DJ LUCAS (Tip Records)
Lucas will be spinning us through to the other side of the Universe and back with a set of his latest and greatest tracks.

CHILL OUT ROOM: (SET TIMES AND RUNNING ORDER TBC)

TRIPSWITCH (Iboga / Section Records)
Tripswitch is Nick Brennan who has a beautiful catalogue of deep electronica and psychedelic chillout that he'll be resonating the extra sensory dimensions with on the night.

KAYA PROJECT (Intercill Records)
Kaya project aka Seb Taylor is a long established psychill fusion favourite whose music has been delighting music lovers across the globe for the past 2 decades.

AKASHA EXPERIENCE (Shanti Planti)
Akasha Experince represent the next generation of psychedelic pioneers, talented international producers that merge influences of both the roots of psychedelic electronica with new psychotropic audio adventures.

DUBSAHARA (Mutantra)
Dubsahara is the Arabic inspired future electronica project from Greg Hunter.

GLOBAL MYSTIC (Sangita Sounds)
Global mystic is a new moniker from Darren Sangita whose recording trips across India have given birth to psybient fusion dubs.

_____________________________________

TICKETS
Tickets £27.00 + booking fee:
Ticket Link: http://www.eventim.co.uk/tickets.html?f ... id=1958392

+++Every Ticket holder will recieve a free promo only exclusive unreleased Shpongle flexi disc upon entry to the venue !!! These will not be available anywhere else…ever.+++

VENUE
Venue: http://www.troxy.co.uk/
490 Commercial Road, London, E1 0HX, United Kingdom
Venue capacity: 2000 people.

DATE
Friday 8th September 2017
10pm - 6am, last entry: 1.30am.


This event will sell out!

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/TwistedMusicUK
SoundCloud: http://soundcloud.com/twistedmusic
Google Plus: https://plus.google.com/108997308866014110654/

Image


Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on OrkutShare on DiggShare on MySpaceShare on DeliciousShare on Technorati
Top
 Profile  
Reply with quote  
Display posts from previous:  Sort by  
Post new topic Reply to topic  Page 1 of 1
  [ 1 post ] 

Board index » BREAKS, BEATS, BASS, MUSIC » EVENTS

All times are UTC [ DST ]

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: No registered users and 0 guests

You cannot post new topics in this forum
You cannot reply to topics in this forum
You cannot edit your posts in this forum
You cannot delete your posts in this forum
You cannot post attachments in this forum

Jump to:  
Powered by iwtf.net & thetwopercent.co.uk