Displaced Paranormals - Secret Space LP [Inception Audio]
Displaced Paranormals debut album ‘’Secret Space’’ is finally dropping on Inception Audio.
Experimental and creative sounds transport you through deep chasms of space.
Hand-stitched alien soundscapes seamlessly blend while still remaining unique and distinct to the Displaced Paranormal sound.
Serious drum sequence patterns wrap around crushing sub-bass music throughout, Simple but effective progressions
provide a balance between dancefloor and emotional transcending music.
With collaborating artists such as Torn, Picota & Kumbh, NoRules to name a few, this is a journey into sound.
Buy:https://www.beatport.com/release/secret ... lp/2096515http://www.junodownload.com/products/di ... 517455-02/
Listen:https://soundcloud.com/inceptionaudio/s ... dio-secret
