Regular Reader

Joined: Thu Nov 12, 2009 6:16 pm

Posts: 128

Displaced Paranormals - Secret Space LP [Inception Audio]



Displaced Paranormals debut album ‘’Secret Space’’ is finally dropping on Inception Audio.

Experimental and creative sounds transport you through deep chasms of space.

Hand-stitched alien soundscapes seamlessly blend while still remaining unique and distinct to the Displaced Paranormal sound.

Serious drum sequence patterns wrap around crushing sub-bass music throughout, Simple but effective progressions

provide a balance between dancefloor and emotional transcending music.

With collaborating artists such as Torn, Picota & Kumbh, NoRules to name a few, this is a journey into sound.













Buy:

https://www.beatport.com/release/secret ... lp/2096515

http://www.junodownload.com/products/di ... 517455-02/





Listen:

https://soundcloud.com/inceptionaudio/s ... dio-secret





JOIN THE ALIENS \ ! /



http://inceptionaudio.com

https://www.facebook.com/InceptionAudio

https://soundcloud.com/inceptionaudio Displaced Paranormals debut album ‘’Secret Space’’ is finally dropping on Inception Audio.Experimental and creative sounds transport you through deep chasms of space.Hand-stitched alien soundscapes seamlessly blend while still remaining unique and distinct to the Displaced Paranormal sound.Serious drum sequence patterns wrap around crushing sub-bass music throughout, Simple but effective progressionsprovide a balance between dancefloor and emotional transcending music.With collaborating artists such as Torn, Picota & Kumbh, NoRules to name a few, this is a journey into sound.Buy:Listen:JOIN THE ALIENS \ ! /

_________________

http://www.wizdnb.com _________________



