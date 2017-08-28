Ok, about a year ago I went to a night where they played loads of classic UK Garage - they dropped lots of the chart topping hits Craig David, Daniel Beddingfield etc.... (I fucking love that shit loud by the way). However they played one tune that I really recognise but cannot find or place. It's clearly a big tune - really well produced and rocked the crowd - would easily fit into any breaks set.



It starts off with some old school piano breakdown and then drops into a really funky, dubby bassline with a ragga style vocal over the top. I will have been massive back in the day but I still can't find it.



Any ideas, or should I go sit in the dark and listen to So Solid Crew whilst Betty whitefinger's my bum hole.

