It is currently Mon Aug 28, 2017 8:10 am




Author Message
Watoo
 Post subject: UK Garage Tune ID
PostPosted: Sun Aug 27, 2017 1:14 pm 
Forum Veteran
Forum Veteran
Joined: Sat Aug 27, 2005 6:04 am
Posts: 9633
Location: Manchester
Ok, about a year ago I went to a night where they played loads of classic UK Garage - they dropped lots of the chart topping hits Craig David, Daniel Beddingfield etc.... (I fucking love that shit loud by the way). However they played one tune that I really recognise but cannot find or place. It's clearly a big tune - really well produced and rocked the crowd - would easily fit into any breaks set.

It starts off with some old school piano breakdown and then drops into a really funky, dubby bassline with a ragga style vocal over the top. I will have been massive back in the day but I still can't find it.

Any ideas, or should I go sit in the dark and listen to So Solid Crew whilst Betty whitefinger's my bum hole.

Image


ag4111
 Post subject: Re: UK Garage Tune ID
PostPosted: Sun Aug 27, 2017 6:07 pm 
Forum Veteran
Forum Veteran
Joined: Fri Oct 24, 2003 11:11 am
Posts: 108300
Location: 20%
Ask whatsapp clique

Image
Bin Jesus wrote:
Clod has been meeting for illicit blindfold sessions in a dark room with a hot white women he met online.

Jeremy Kyle reveals that clod has in fact been banging not only a dude, but a his own estranged half chinese son from a former interracial marriage that ended so badly it left him bitter and incredibly racist.

Image
Deft
 Post subject: Re: UK Garage Tune ID
PostPosted: Mon Aug 28, 2017 6:01 am 
Forum Veteran
Forum Veteran
Joined: Sat Jun 12, 2004 9:36 am
Posts: 1632
Location: Canterbury
Serious Danger - Deeper?
