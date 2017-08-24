HOME   :  MUSIC DISCUSSION  :  MIXES & RADIO  :  PRODUCTION TIPS & TRACKS  :  EVENT LISTINGS
It is currently Thu Aug 24, 2017 5:32 pm




TT_
PostPosted: Wed Aug 23, 2017 10:34 pm 
Forum Veteran
Joined: Mon Dec 06, 2004 12:48 am
Posts: 18055
Location: synth
oh god its bad

they're all on there

all the cunts

:violin:


OAP-Dub
PostPosted: Wed Aug 23, 2017 10:51 pm 
Forum Veteran
Joined: Tue Feb 03, 2004 3:22 pm
Posts: 5591
Location: In my pipe and slippers.
TT_ wrote:
oh god its bad

they're all on there

all the cunts

:violin:



:cow:

I was born underwater,
I dried out in the sun.
I started humping volcanoes baby,
when I was too young.
TT_
PostPosted: Wed Aug 23, 2017 11:53 pm 
Forum Veteran
Joined: Mon Dec 06, 2004 12:48 am
Posts: 18055
Location: synth
OAP-Dub wrote:
TT_ wrote:
oh god its bad

they're all on there

all the cunts

:violin:



:cow:


Haha my milkshake brings all the boys to the yard

That's cunts as in "really lovely people"
Bin Jesus
PostPosted: Thu Aug 24, 2017 11:43 am 
Forum Veteran
Joined: Tue Feb 17, 2004 11:51 am
Posts: 18131
Location: Right up your fackin vatican.
Really lovely cunts.
TT_
PostPosted: Thu Aug 24, 2017 12:03 pm 
Forum Veteran
Joined: Mon Dec 06, 2004 12:48 am
Posts: 18055
Location: synth
Pm your mobile number and I'll add you to the misery
ag4111
PostPosted: Thu Aug 24, 2017 2:45 pm 
Forum Veteran
Joined: Fri Oct 24, 2003 11:11 am
Posts: 108299
Location: 20%
07833 593563

Bin Jesus wrote:
Clod has been meeting for illicit blindfold sessions in a dark room with a hot white women he met online.

Jeremy Kyle reveals that clod has in fact been banging not only a dude, but a his own estranged half chinese son from a former interracial marriage that ended so badly it left him bitter and incredibly racist.

Dan Badbro_
PostPosted: Thu Aug 24, 2017 3:05 pm 
Forum Veteran
Joined: Mon Jul 17, 2006 9:45 pm
Posts: 22537
Location: Makes U think, doesn't it?
Slater killed NSB

~Lander~ wrote:
I don't want too many sparkles in this


