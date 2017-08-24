Helloooo...
I am looking for some mixes to play in my Car and figured this would be the place to ask such a question..
I am looking for music that has intricate beats and breaks but with heavy bass lines..
So not your normal break beat, i am looking for dj mixes with a minimal breaks feel to them but still with heavy bass !
This is pretty much the epitome of what i am looking for..https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7GyLxK8Zf54
Thanks
