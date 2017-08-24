HOME   :  MUSIC DISCUSSION  :  MIXES & RADIO  :  PRODUCTION TIPS & TRACKS  :  EVENT LISTINGS
It is currently Thu Aug 24, 2017 5:32 pm




KF81
 Looking for some mixes !
PostPosted: Wed Aug 23, 2017 3:40 pm 
Joined: Sun Sep 25, 2005 2:06 pm
Posts: 8554
Location: earth
Helloooo...

I am looking for some mixes to play in my Car and figured this would be the place to ask such a question..

I am looking for music that has intricate beats and breaks but with heavy bass lines..

So not your normal break beat, i am looking for dj mixes with a minimal breaks feel to them but still with heavy bass !

This is pretty much the epitome of what i am looking for..

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7GyLxK8Zf54

Thanks 8)

My Mixes! Facebook! MoreClicky!

DJ Chamber wrote:
"once you've seen two aliens spitroasting a hoar, you can't go back to playboy."


MrNobody01
PostPosted: Thu Aug 24, 2017 7:17 am 
Joined: Sat Mar 10, 2007 11:28 am
Posts: 2751
Location: hidden in madness
Hai,

maybe you will like this one? :?:


Link to track on SoundCloud

fastOsloW sundays 11-13 gmt
let fastOsloW be your dj: fastoslow@mr-nobody.net
fastosloW on myspace: http://www.myspace.com/fastoslow
dont hide the madness.
new mix you can have ;)

Link to track on SoundCloud
