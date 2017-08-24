HOME   :  MUSIC DISCUSSION  :  MIXES & RADIO  :  PRODUCTION TIPS & TRACKS  :  EVENT LISTINGS
moderate
 Post subject: Laters peeps
PostPosted: Wed Aug 23, 2017 1:39 pm 
Joined: Thu Jul 10, 2003 2:51 pm
Posts: 72950
Location: in the cupboard
It's been emotional.

:love: :love: :love: :love: :love: :love: :love: :love: :love: :love: :love: :love: :love: :love:

Enough of this bullshit!


Danny
 Post subject: Re: Laters peeps
PostPosted: Wed Aug 23, 2017 1:56 pm 
Joined: Tue May 15, 2007 10:09 am
Posts: 5843
Location: the Netherlands
:?:
:violin:

ImageImage
ag4111
 Post subject: Re: Laters peeps
PostPosted: Wed Aug 23, 2017 2:27 pm 
Joined: Fri Oct 24, 2003 11:11 am
Posts: 108299
Location: 20%
Bai bai jimmy and Doug and NSBH

Image
Bin Jesus wrote:
Clod has been meeting for illicit blindfold sessions in a dark room with a hot white women he met online.

Jeremy Kyle reveals that clod has in fact been banging not only a dude, but a his own estranged half chinese son from a former interracial marriage that ended so badly it left him bitter and incredibly racist.

Image
LTJ_Nukem
 Post subject: Re: Laters peeps
PostPosted: Wed Aug 23, 2017 4:49 pm 
Joined: Thu May 28, 2009 2:40 pm
Posts: 5728
Location: Space, the final frontier
maximum laters to the hate crime haters :woo:

Image

alex_virr wrote:
I've probably read more science fiction that you have books of any kind in your entire life.

I've read enough already for 2 lifetimes.
TT_
 Post subject: Re: Laters peeps
PostPosted: Wed Aug 23, 2017 6:26 pm 
Joined: Mon Dec 06, 2004 12:48 am
Posts: 18055
Location: synth
No im not having this

We can't lose Doug

Violin my violin
Watoo
 Post subject: Re: Laters peeps
PostPosted: Thu Aug 24, 2017 5:06 pm 
Joined: Sat Aug 27, 2005 6:04 am
Posts: 9631
Location: Manchester
Love and best wishes xxx

It's rough out there.

Image
