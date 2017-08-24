IllumiNaughty presents: The Voyager - Bristol - 09.12.2017 at Trinity Centre
The Goblin for so it will be convenient to speak of them stood motionless at his next destination … His large deep dark eyes shone and twinkled, and his usually deep green face was flushed but animated
“Where am I …? “
.
..Bristol said the voice in his head.
I’ve never been here before … or have I ?
The Voyager has arrived.
--
IllumiNaughty: The Voyager comes to BRISTOL . 09-12.2017
After an incredible 2017 with massive goings on in London Manchester, Ibiza and some of the UK Festivals, the UK’s premiere psychedelic events teams arrives in Bristol at Trinity Center .
On the main psychedelic trance stage we’ll have sonic delights from
Space Tribe
MAD MAXX
MAD TRIBE
The Goblin
MONK3YLOGIC
Pieman
and loads more to be announced ..
--
Venue: Trinity Centre
Tickets available online at:
Skiddle: http://bit.ly/IllumiNaughtyBristolTickets
Access All Areas:http://www.accessallareas.org/illuminaughty/
GET INVOLVED WITH ILLUMINAUGHTY :
DJ Competition : IllumiNaughty - Underworld: Chillout DJ Competition
Play at illumiNaughty : http://bit.ly/2tJ2qX9
Put your stall at IllumiNaughty : http://bit.ly/illuminaughtystalls
Performance : http://bit.ly/2to7cK3
Street Team : http://bit.ly/streetTeam2017
Photographers and Videographers http://bit.ly/MediaIllumiNaughty2017
Volunteers on the night : http://bit.ly/29HKRBT
OVER THE COUNTER SALES
Access All Ares Ltd, Camden
Offices at 2nd Floor
30c Camden Lock Place, London, NW1 8AL
Opening hours: Tuesday to Saturday 12pm - 7pm - Sundays and Bank Holidays closed.
+44 (0)20 7267 8320
10- 6amhttp://www.illuminaughty.co.uk/buy-tickets/