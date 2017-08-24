Lurker

The Goblin for so it will be convenient to speak of them stood motionless at his next destination … His large deep dark eyes shone and twinkled, and his usually deep green face was flushed but animated



“Where am I …? “

.

..Bristol said the voice in his head.



I’ve never been here before … or have I ?



The Voyager has arrived.



--

IllumiNaughty: The Voyager comes to BRISTOL . 09-12.2017



After an incredible 2017 with massive goings on in London Manchester, Ibiza and some of the UK Festivals, the UK’s premiere psychedelic events teams arrives in Bristol at Trinity Center .



On the main psychedelic trance stage we’ll have sonic delights from



Space Tribe

MAD MAXX

MAD TRIBE

The Goblin

MONK3YLOGIC

Pieman



and loads more to be announced ..



--



Venue: Trinity Centre



Tickets available online at:

Skiddle:

Access All Areas:

http://www.accessallareas.org/illuminaughty/



GET INVOLVED WITH ILLUMINAUGHTY :



DJ Competition : IllumiNaughty - Underworld: Chillout DJ Competition

Play at illumiNaughty :

Put your stall at IllumiNaughty :

Performance :

Street Team :

Photographers and Videographers

Volunteers on the night :





OVER THE COUNTER SALES

Access All Ares Ltd, Camden

Offices at 2nd Floor

30c Camden Lock Place, London, NW1 8AL

Opening hours: Tuesday to Saturday 12pm - 7pm - Sundays and Bank Holidays closed.

+44 (0)20 7267 8320

10- 6am



