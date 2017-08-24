Lurker

Joined: Thu Jul 14, 2016 2:52 pm

Posts: 3



17.11.2017 – The Troxy London



IllumiNaughty and friends return for their annual extravaganza at London’s most luxurious large-scale iconic it venues Troxy. Located in heart of East London and boasting a 2000 capacity dance floor, combined with its stunning art deco exuberance from another age, you’re all really in for a special treat where we once again turn the space into a wonderland of psychedelic marvel as we travel through the space-time continuum with our trance partners in crime ..Hommega!



On the main psychedelic trance stage we’ll have sonic delights from



Alpha Portal

Astrix

Ace Ventura by Yoni Oshrat

Vertical Mode

Xerox

The Goblin

DJ Liquid Ross

Nikki S



and loads more to be announced ..





Venue: The Troxy Theatre - LONDON

490 Commercial Road. E1 0HX

http://www.troxy.co.uk/



2000 capacity dance floor!



Tickets available online at:



Skiddle:

http://bit.ly/NovemberReignIllumiNaughtyTickets





GET INVOLVED WITH ILLUMINAUGHTY :



DJ Competition : IllumiNaughty - Underworld: Chillout DJ Competition



Play at illumiNaughty :

Put your stall at IllumiNaughty :

Performance :

Street Team :

Photographers and Videographers

Volunteers on the night :





Also from



Access All Areas:



OVER THE COUNTER SALES

Access All Ares Ltd, Camden

Offices at 2nd Floor

30c Camden Lock Place, London, NW1 8AL

Opening hours: Tuesday to Saturday 12pm - 7pm - Sundays and Bank Holidays closed.

+44 (0)20 7267 8320

